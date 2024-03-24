Kenya's Collins Obuya retires after a 23-year international cricket career

Kenya all-rounder and former captain Collins Obuya has announced his retirement from the game following the 2024 African Games bronze medal match against Uganda at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, March 23.

Uganda won the third-place playoff defeating Kenya by 106 runs, while Zimbabwe emerged as the champion of the tournament overcoming Namibia by eight wickets in the final.

Obuya made his ODI debut way back in August 2001 against the West Indies, with his last appearance in the 50-over format coming up in January 2014 against Scotland.

The 42-year-old was an integral part of the Kenyan side that made it to the semifinals of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. They suffered a 91-run defeat against the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team in the second semi-final at Durban.

"I am very proud of my career" - Collins Obuya

Reflecting on his long and memorable cricketing career, an emotional Collins Obuya opened up after his last game on Saturday, March 23, by saying:

"I have decided to retire from the game after 23 years. It’s been a big honor playing for Kenya. I want to thank everyone, my teammates and my family who have been there for me in good times and hard times. It has been a lovely career for me, to have been able to play that long. I am very proud of my career, but it's time to concentrate on my coaching back home and do what good I can for cricket."

The Nairobi-born player amassed 2,044 runs in 104 ODI appearances for Kenya, with his highest score of 98* coming up against a strong Australian team during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup fixture in Bengaluru.

Obuya made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in September 2007 and scored 1,794 runs in 76 T20Is, with a top score of 96*. In addition to his contributions with the willow, the right-arm leg-break bowler also picked up 35 and 25 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

