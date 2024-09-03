Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Alleppey Ripples vs Trivandrum Royals (Updated) ft. Abhishek Nair and Fazil Fanoos

The Kerala Cricket League 2024 season continued with two more matches on Tuesday, September 3. In the first match of the double-header, Aries Kollam Sailors consigned Calicut Globstars to a crushing eight-wicket defeat.

After bowlers KM Asif (3/31) and Sachin Baby (2/9) restricted the Globstars to just 104/9 from 20 overs upfront. Aries Kollam Sailors opener Abhishek J Nair belted an unbeaten 61* from 47 balls with three boundaries and four sixes to headline his team’s successful run-chase.

In match number four of the season, Alleppey Ripples batted first and shaped 145/8 from 20 overs courtesy of valiant 20s from each of their top three batters. Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen top-scored in the innings with a swift 28 from 19 balls with three boundaries and a six.

Trivandrum Royals faltered in their run-chase and were enveloped for just 112 in 18.1 overs by Ripples bowlers Fazil Fanoos (4/16) and Anand Joseph (4/7).

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Mohammed Azharuddeen AR 120 2 2 92 60 181.82 0 1 6 10 2 Abdul Basith TR 63 2 2 45 31.5 146.51 0 0 5 4 3 Abhishek J Nair AKS 61 1 1 61 61 129.79 0 1 3 4 4 Akshay Manohar TT 57 1 1 57 57 129.55 0 1 1 5 5 Vinoop Manoharan AR 50 2 2 30 25 111.11 0 0 2 3 6 Jobin Joby KBT 48 1 1 48 48 141.18 0 0 4 3 7 MS Akhil TR 38 2 1 38 38 105.56 0 0 3 1 8 Arun KA CG 38 1 1 38 38 102.7 0 0 3 2 9 Govind Pai TR 37 2 2 24 37 84.09 0 0 2 2 10 Akshay TK AR 35 2 2 18 35 129.63 0 0 3 2

Mohammed Azharuddeen became the first and only batter of the Kerala Cricket League 2024 season to soar past the 100-run mark. Leading the run-scoring race with 120 runs from two innings, he is followed by Abdul Basith with 63 runs.

Abhishek J Nair rose to number three after cracking a match-winning 61* in his maiden appearance of the season. Akshay Manohar slipped from number two to number four among the leading run-scorers list with 57 runs. Vinoop Manoharan lost a rung to occupy fifth position with 50 runs.

Jobin Joby also slipped from three to number six on the table with 48 runs from one innings to his name. MS Akhil and Arun KA take the subsequent two slots for scoring 38 runs each. Govind Pai lost three rungs to fall to number nine on the table for scoring 37 runs. Meanwhile, Akshay TK rounds up the top 10 batting charts with 35 runs from two innings.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Anand Joseph AR 7 2 2 5.57 6.14 5.44 0 2 0 2 Fazil Fanoos AR 6 2 2 7 7 6 0 1 0 3 Abdul Basith TR 5 2 2 5.6 8.4 4 1 0 0 4 KM Asif AKS 3 1 1 10.33 8 7.75 0 1 0 5 Akhin Sathar TR 3 2 2 12.33 12 6.17 0 0 0 6 Basil Thampi KBT 2 1 1 5 9 3.33 0 0 0 7 Sachin Baby AKS 2 1 1 4.5 6 4.5 0 0 0 8 NP Basil AKS 2 1 1 10.5 12 5.25 0 0 0 9 MD Nidheesh TT 2 1 1 13 10.5 7.43 0 0 0 10 Jerin PS KBT 2 1 1 8.5 6.5 7.85 0 0 0

Alleppey Ripples teammates Anand Joseph took seven wickets and Fazil Fanoos took six wickets. They both toppled Abdul Basith to become two of the most successful bowlers of the Kerala Cricket League 2024 season so far after their match-winning four-fers. Basith, meanwhile, slipped to number three on the list with five wickets from two innings.

KM Asif and Akhin Sathar occupy fourth and fifth positions respectively for snaring three wickets at differential averages of 10.33 and 12.33. Basil Thampi (two wickets) slipped from number three to number six while Sachin Baby (two wickets) rose to number seven on the bowling list. NP Basil is ranked eighth on the table for picking up two wickets at an average of 10.5.

MD Nidheesh (two wickets) and Jerin PS (two wickets) both lost five rungs each to slip to number nine and number ten on the table.

