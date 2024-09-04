Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans (Updated) ft. Abhishek J Nair and Akhil Scaria

Calicut Globstars bagged a 39-run win over Kochi Blue Tigers in the fifth match of the Kerala Cricket League 2024, while Aries Kollam Sailors registered an eight-wicket win against Thrissur Titans in the sixth game.

In the fifth match, Globstars batted first and posted a dominating total of 196/7 in 20 overs. Keeper-batter Rasheed Ajinas (57) and Salman Nizar (55) were the top scorers.

In response, the Tigers could score only 157-8, with No. 3 batter Shoun Roger scoring 45 off 34. Akhil Scaria scalped a four-wicket haul for the Globstars to turn the tables for his side.

Meanwhile, in the sixth encounter, the Titans batted first and got bundled out for 101 in 18 overs. Akshay Manohar was the top-scorer with 38*, while Sharafuddeen scalped a three-wicket haul for the Sailors.

In response, the Sailors finished off the chase in 16 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opening batter Abhishek J Nair was the wrecker-in-chief with a 66-run unbeaten knock in 56 balls with six fours and three sixes.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Kerala Cricket League 2024 season.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Abhishek J Nair AKS 127 2 2 66 - 123.3 0 2 9 7 2 Mohammed Azharuddeen AR 120 2 2 92 60 181.82 0 1 6 10 3 Akshay Manohar TT 95 2 2 57 95 123.38 0 1 3 7 4 Salman Nizar CG 73 2 2 55 36.5 112.31 0 1 6 1 5 Jobin Joby KBT 64 2 2 48 32 130.61 0 0 5 4 6 Abdul Basith TR 63 2 2 45 31.5 146.51 0 0 5 4 7 Maruthungal Rasheed Ajinas CG 58 2 2 57 29 134.88 0 1 8 2 8 Vinoop Manoharan AR 50 2 2 30 25 111.11 0 0 2 3 9 Shoun Roger KBT 47 2 2 45 23.5 120.51 0 0 1 4 10 Arun KA CG 47 2 2 38 23.5 106.82 0 0 5 2

Sailors opening batter Abhishek J Nair ascended two spots to make it to the pole position in the Kerala Cricket League batting charts with 127 runs. Ripples attacking batter Mohammed Azharudeen slipped one spot to second with 120 runs.

Titans middle-order batter Akshay Manohar ascended from fourth to third with 95 runs in two innings. Globstars batter Salman Nizar rocketed from 20th to fourth with 73 runs.

Tigers batter Jobin Joby moved up from sixth to fifth slot with 64 runs. Abdul Basith of the Royals descended from second to sixth with 63 runs. Globstars batter Maruthungal Rasheed Ajinas ascended from 52nd to seventh with 58 runs in two innings.

Vinoop Manoharan slipped from fifth to eighth with 50 runs. Tigers batter Shoun Roger moved up from 42nd to ninth with 47 runs. Arun KA of the Globstars glided down from eighth to tenth with 47 runs.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Anand Joseph AR 7 2 2 5.57 6.14 5.44 0 2 0 2 Fazil Fanoos AR 6 2 2 7 7 6 0 1 0 3 Basil Thampi KBT 6 2 2 7.67 7 6.57 0 1 0 4 Abdul Basith TR 5 2 2 5.6 8.4 4 1 0 0 5 Akhil Scaria CG 5 2 2 8.8 8.4 6.29 0 1 0 6 NP Basil AKS 4 2 2 8.5 10.5 4.86 0 0 0 7 KM Asif AKS 4 2 2 15.25 10.5 8.71 0 1 0 8 Sharafuddeen N M AKS 3 2 2 10 14 4.29 0 1 0 9 Biju Narayanan AKS 3 2 2 11 14 4.71 0 0 0 10 Akhin Sathar TR 3 2 2 12.33 12 6.17 0 0 0

Ripples bowlers Anand Joseph and Fazil Fanoos maintained their top two positions with seven and six wickets at 5.57 and 7 respectively. Tigers pacer Basil Thampi ascended from sixth to third in the Kerala Cricket League bowling charts with six scalps at 7.67.

Abdul Basith slipped from third to fourth with five wickets at 5.6. Globstars all-rounder Akhil Scaria ascended from 16th to fifth with five wickets at 8.8. NP Basil moved up from eighth to sixth rank with four wickets at 8.5.

KM Asif descended from fourth to seventh with four wickets at 15.25. Sailors' Sharafuddeen N M moved up from 27th to eighth with three wickets at 10. Biju Narayanan propelled from 13th to ninth with three wickets at 11. Akhin Sathar slid from fifth to tenth with three wickets at 12.33.

