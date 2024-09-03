Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers (Updated) ft. Mohammed Azharuddeen & Abdul Basith

On Monday, September 2, Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans squared off in the inaugural match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) T20 2024. Later, Trivandrum Royals and Kochi Blue Tigers faced each other in the second encounter.

Thrissur Titans had posted a sub-par total of 161 runs for eight wickets. Akshay Manohar top-scored with 57 off 44 for the Titans, while Anand Joseph chipped in with three wickets for Alleppey Ripples and Fazil Fanoos took two.

In reply, despite losing Krishna Prasad and impact-sub Akshay Shiv inside four overs, Ripples skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a match-winning 92-run knock. Later, Vinoop Manoharan added 30 off 27 to guide Ripples to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Trending

In the following game, Trivandrum Royals bowled Kochi Blue Tigers out for 122 runs in 19.5 overs, thanks to skipper Abdul Basith’s five-for. In response, the Royals were ahead of the DLS par target before rain stopped the play.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Mohammed Azharuddeen AR 92 1 1 92 92 195.74 0 1 3 9 2 Akshay Manohar TT 57 1 1 57 57 129.55 0 1 1 5 3 Jobin Joby KBT 48 1 1 48 48 141.18 0 0 4 3 4 Vinoop Manoharan AR 30 1 1 30 30 111.11 0 0 2 2 5 Anuj Jotin KBT 25 1 1 25 25 125 0 0 4 0 6 Govind Pai TR 24 1 1 24 24 82.76 0 0 1 1 7 Imran Ahammed TT 23 1 1 23 23 109.52 0 0 0 1 8 Vishnu Vinod TT 22 1 1 22 22 157.14 0 0 3 1 9 Jofin Jose TR 22 1 1 22 22 115.79 0 0 4 0 10 Arjun Venugopal TT 20 1 1 20 20 100 0 0 1 0

Mohammed Azharuddeen is ranked first after an excellent knock of 92 runs at an impressive strike rate of 195.74. His knock featured three fours and nine sixes.

Akshay Manohar (57) scored a half-century from 44 with one four and five sixes and secured the second spot. Jobin Joby scored 48 off 34, including three fours and fours sixes, and claimed the third position.

Vinoop Manoharan scored 30 runs off 27 balls and Anuj Jotin scored 25 off 20 to occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Govind Pai (24) and Imran Ahammed (23) bagged the following two spots while Vishnu Vinod and Jofin Jose scored 22 runs each to claim the eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Arjun Venugopal rounded off the top-10 leaderboard on day 1 with 20 runs.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Abdul Basith TR 5 1 1 2.4 4.8 3 1 0 0 2 Anand Joseph AR 3 1 1 10.67 8 8 0 1 0 3 Basil Thampi KBT 2 1 1 5 9 3.33 0 0 0 4 MD Nidheesh TT 2 1 1 13 10.5 7.43 0 0 0 5 Jerin PS KBT 2 1 1 8.5 6.5 7.85 0 0 0 6 Fazil Fanoos AR 2 1 1 13 9 8.67 0 0 0 7 Akshay Chandran AR 1 1 1 18 24 4.5 0 0 0 8 Akhin Sathar TR 1 1 1 15 18 5 0 0 0 9 Vinod Kumar TR 1 1 1 21 23 5.48 0 0 0 10 Pathirikattu Krishnan Midhun TT 1 1 1 27 24 6.75 0 0 0

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith picked up a five-wicket haul and occupies the first position in the Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List. Meanwhile, Anand Joseph scalped three wickets and moved to the second spot.

Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Jerin PS, and Fazil Fanoos took two wickets each to occupy the next four spots, in that order.

Akshay Chandran, Akhin Sathar, Vinod Kumar, and Pathirikattu Krishnan Midhun hold the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️