Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers (Updated) ft. Mohammed Azharuddeen & Abdul Basith

By Sportz Connect
Modified Sep 03, 2024 01:23 IST
Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List
Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List Updated after Day 1

On Monday, September 2, Alleppey Ripples and Thrissur Titans squared off in the inaugural match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) T20 2024. Later, Trivandrum Royals and Kochi Blue Tigers faced each other in the second encounter.

Thrissur Titans had posted a sub-par total of 161 runs for eight wickets. Akshay Manohar top-scored with 57 off 44 for the Titans, while Anand Joseph chipped in with three wickets for Alleppey Ripples and Fazil Fanoos took two.

In reply, despite losing Krishna Prasad and impact-sub Akshay Shiv inside four overs, Ripples skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a match-winning 92-run knock. Later, Vinoop Manoharan added 30 off 27 to guide Ripples to a comfortable five-wicket win.

also-read-trending Trending

In the following game, Trivandrum Royals bowled Kochi Blue Tigers out for 122 runs in 19.5 overs, thanks to skipper Abdul Basith’s five-for. In response, the Royals were ahead of the DLS par target before rain stopped the play.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Mohammed AzharuddeenAR92119292195.740139
2Akshay ManoharTT57115757129.550115
3Jobin JobyKBT48114848141.180043
4Vinoop ManoharanAR30113030111.110022
5Anuj JotinKBT251125251250040
6Govind PaiTR2411242482.760011
7Imran AhammedTT23112323109.520001
8Vishnu VinodTT22112222157.140031
9Jofin JoseTR22112222115.790040
10Arjun VenugopalTT201120201000010

Mohammed Azharuddeen is ranked first after an excellent knock of 92 runs at an impressive strike rate of 195.74. His knock featured three fours and nine sixes.

Akshay Manohar (57) scored a half-century from 44 with one four and five sixes and secured the second spot. Jobin Joby scored 48 off 34, including three fours and fours sixes, and claimed the third position.

Vinoop Manoharan scored 30 runs off 27 balls and Anuj Jotin scored 25 off 20 to occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Govind Pai (24) and Imran Ahammed (23) bagged the following two spots while Vishnu Vinod and Jofin Jose scored 22 runs each to claim the eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Arjun Venugopal rounded off the top-10 leaderboard on day 1 with 20 runs.

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Abdul BasithTR5112.44.83100
2Anand JosephAR31110.6788010
3Basil ThampiKBT211593.33000
4MD NidheeshTT2111310.57.43000
5Jerin PSKBT2118.56.57.85000
6Fazil FanoosAR2111398.67000
7Akshay ChandranAR11118244.5000
8Akhin SatharTR11115185000
9Vinod KumarTR11121235.48000
10Pathirikattu Krishnan MidhunTT11127246.75000

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith picked up a five-wicket haul and occupies the first position in the Kerala Cricket League 2024 Most Wickets List. Meanwhile, Anand Joseph scalped three wickets and moved to the second spot.

Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Jerin PS, and Fazil Fanoos took two wickets each to occupy the next four spots, in that order.

Akshay Chandran, Akhin Sathar, Vinod Kumar, and Pathirikattu Krishnan Midhun hold the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Edited by Arshit Garg
