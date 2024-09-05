Kerala Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Aries Kolam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans, Match 6

Calicut Globstars and Kochi Blue Tigers squared off in the 5th match of the Kerala Cricket League 2024 on Wednesday, September 4. Meanwhile, Aries Kollam Sailors and Thrissur Titans locked horns in the next.

Aries Kollam Sailors moved from second to first after an eight-wicket victory over Thrissur Titans. They now have four points and a healthy net run rate of +1.242.

Alleppey Ripples, having won two games in a row, slipped to second position. However, they have a slightly lower NRR of 1.175 compared to the Sailors.

Calicut Globstars climbed from sixth to third following a 39-run victory over Kochi Blue Tigers. Meanwhile, Trivandrum Royals dropped to fourth with two points.

Trending

Thrissur Titans retained their fifth position and Kochi Blue Tigers descended from fourth to sixth, both losing two games each.

Aries Kollam Sailors move to the top while Calicut Globstars jump to third

Calicut Globstars batted first and posted a huge 197-run target for seven. They lost their top order inside the powerplay. However, an outstanding 98-run partnership from Maruthungal Rasheed Ajinas (57) and Salman Nizar (55) backed by Pallam Anfal’s 37 guided them to a strong total.

Basil Thampi, the Kochi Blue Tigers captain, secured a four-wicket haul while Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan and Shine John Jacob took one wicket each.

In reply, the Globstars restricted the Tigers to 157 for the loss of eight wickets. Shoun Roger top-scored 45 off 34 followed by Manukrishna (24), Sijomon Joseph (22), and Anuj Jotin (20). Akhil Scaria took a four-wicket haul while impact-sub V Abijith Praveen and Nikhil M picked up two wickets apiece.

Aries Kollam Sailors elected to bowl first and bundled Thrissur Titans to a mere 101/10 in 18 overs. Akshay Manohar was the top-scorer with 38 runs, including four boundaries. Sharafuddeen N M chipped in three wickets while NP Basil, Sudhesan Midhun, and Biju Narayanan took two wickets each.

In reply, the Sailors chased down the target in 16 overs for the loss of two wickets. Abhishek J Nair led the charge with an excellent 66-run unbeaten knock, comprising nine boundaries backed by Arun Poulose’s 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️