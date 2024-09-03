Kerala Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers, Match 2

The Kerala Cricket League 2024 season began on Monday, September 2, with an exciting double-header. Alleppey Ripples and Trivandrum Royals won their respective matches to register their opening points of the season.

After the opening day's action, Alleppey Ripples are at the top spot on the points table owing to their greater margin of victory. Trivandrum Royals take the second spot in the six-team standings after defeating the Kochi Blue Tigers in the second match of the competition.

Kochi Blue Tigers and Thrissur Titans occupy the third and fourth slots, respectively, after losing their respective opening games. Calicut Globstars and Aries Kollam Sailors are yet to get into action. They will face each other in the third match of the tournament on Tuesday, September 3.

Mohammed Azharuddeen lights up Kerala Cricket League 2024 opener with 92

Alleppey Ripples won the first match of the competition by five wickets as they chased down the 162-run target in just 18.3 overs. In the first innings, bowlers Anand Joseph (3/32) and Fazil Fanoos (2/26) helped restrict the Thrissur Titans to 161/8. Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen later headlined the Ripples' run-chase with a 47-ball 92, which included three boundaries and nine sixes.

In the second match of the evening, Kochi Blue Tigers were bundled out for just 122 runs in 19.5 overs despite featuring a 48-run knock at the top from opener Jobin Joby. Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith picked up five wickets with the ball to record incredible figures of 5/12 in his four overs.

In the run-chase, Trivandrum Royals lost both their openers for ducks to Basil Thampi inside the first three overs of the innings. Middle-order batters Jofin Jose and Govind Pai struck back for the Royals with fighting 20s before rain interrupted play. At 83/5 after 14.1 overs, the Trivandrum Royals were declared winners by one run courtesy of the DLS method.

