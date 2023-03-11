Keshav Maharaj suffers freak injury in 2nd SA vs WI Test, heads for scan after being stretchered off the field

Keshav Maharaj suffered a freak injury during the second Test match between South Africa and West Indies. The left-arm spinner bizarrely injured himself while trying to sprint off to celebrate the wicket of Kyle Mayers at the stroke of lunch on Day 4 (Saturday, March 11).

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA MARVELLOUS MAHARAJ



Maharaj gets a second as he traps Myers in front with an arm ball



West Indies 34/6 after 18.5 overs and trail by 357 runs



🗒 Ball by ball

SuperSport Grandstand 201 and SABC 3



#SAvWI #BePartOfIt MARVELLOUS MAHARAJMaharaj gets a second as he traps Myers in front with an arm ballWest Indies 34/6 after 18.5 overs and trail by 357 runs🗒 Ball by ball bit.ly/3NTr9kE SuperSport Grandstand 201 and SABC 3 🔴 MARVELLOUS MAHARAJ Maharaj gets a second as he traps Myers in front with an arm ball🌴 West Indies 34/6 after 18.5 overs and trail by 357 runs🗒 Ball by ball bit.ly/3NTr9kE📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201 and SABC 3#SAvWI #BePartOfIt

The hosts were in complete control during the second Test, courtesy of a masterclass with the bat from their captain Temba Bavuma. He led from the front in the third innings, scoring 172 runs to set West Indies a target of 391 runs.

In response the visitors suffered an alarming collapse, tottering at 34/6 right before the lunch break. West Indies are currently bundling out rather quickly at 87/8 and could surrender the series today.

BaldIsBest @PratyushRohra18 Bizarre scenes at Lunch in Jo'burg. Maharaj wanted to sprint away in celebration after dismissing Mayers but somehow terribly injured himself while doing so. Early lunch taken. The king is stretchered off. Bizarre scenes at Lunch in Jo'burg. Maharaj wanted to sprint away in celebration after dismissing Mayers but somehow terribly injured himself while doing so. Early lunch taken. The king is stretchered off.

Keshav Maharaj goes for scans, fears of an achilles injury

Reports suggest that the left-arm spinner might have raptured his achilles. (FoxSports)

The manner of the injury was oddly hilarious and innocuous at first glance but it certainly appeared much worse after a second look. The Proteas side were gathered around looking at the review process on the big screen during the spinner's third over. The review confirmed that the ball had hit Mayers on the pad.

On getting confirmation of the dismissal, Keshav Maharaj tried to sprint away in celebration and collapsed immediately, pulling up with a grimace on his face while clutching the back of his leg. There was concern all around as the left-arm spinner had to be stretchered off the field.

Early suggestions are that Maharaj tore his achilles in an innocuous manner, with Mark Nicholas confirming that the left-arm spinner was taken for further scans. He is not expected to take the field for the remainder of the game.

Former South African all-rounder JP Duminy also suffered a similar injury, which kept him out of action for a significant amount of time.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes