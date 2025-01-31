Key batter ruled out, all-rounder recalled as Pakistan finally name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy on Friday, January 31. The Men in Green are the hosts and defending champions of the mega ICC event.

Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the team, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha serving as his deputy. Opening batter Saim Ayub was among the notable absentees from the roster. The southpaw has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Veteran top-order batter Fakhar Zaman made a comeback into the Pakistan team following an injury-forced hiatus. The selectors also recalled all-rounders Khushil Shah and Faheem Ashraf. Test team vice-captain Saud Shakeel also returned to the ODI setup for the marquee competition.

The side will have just a solitary frontline spinner in the form of Abrar Ahmed. Their pace attack includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can make changes to the preliminary squad till February 11.

The team will have the same squad for their upcoming tri-nation home series against South Africa and New Zealand, beginning February 8.

Pakistan's 15-member squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

One of Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel to open the batting with Fakhar Azam for Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Ace batter Babar Azam is likely to be seen in a new role in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The PCB confirmed that the right-handed batter could be Fakhar Zaman's opening partners in the tournament.

The board disclosed that Babar or Saud Shakeel would bat at the top of the order with Fakhar. The decision will be taken based on the conditions and opposition.

The board wrote in an official release:

"Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition and match strategy. Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and also excelling in the Cape Town Test by scoring two half-centuries in Saim Ayub’s absence."

Pakistan were the last team to announce their preliminary squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will take on New Zealand in the opening encounter of the event. The match will be played in Karachi on February 19.

