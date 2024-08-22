KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Valley vs Redlands (Updated) ft. James Bazley and Kieran Elliott

The first match of the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 was played between Valley and Redlands on Thursday, August 22, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Valley won the toss and elected to field.

Sam Heazlett and Jimmy Peirson opened the innings for Redlands. Heazlett was in a destructive mood as he made 46 runs off just 29 deliveries. Pierson played carefully during his innings of 41 runs off 37 deliveries. Both the batters added 88 runs for the first wicket.

The Redlands lost three quick wickets and scored 102 runs for the loss of three wickets in 12.3 overs. Leigh Drennan and James Bazley added 19 runs for the fourth wicket before Drennan departed. He scored 15 runs off 10 deliveries.

Bazley didn’t look back from that point and played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 33 deliveries. He helped the Redlands post a total of 208 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Tom Straker was the pick of the bowlers for the Valley and took three wickets for 34 runs in four overs.

The Valley had a terrible start to their chase and lost their first three wickets for just 19 runs. Jack Wildermuth and Jake Weatherald stabilized the innings with their partnership of 104 runs for the fourth wicket.

Weatherald scored 32 runs off 20 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 12th over. Wildermuth was the next to depart and scored 85 runs off 38 deliveries. The following batters couldn’t do much as the Valley finished with 192 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 16 runs. Kieran Elliott was the most successful bowler for the Redlands and picked up three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 James Bazley 1 1 1 86 86 - 33 260.61 - 1 7 6 2 Jack Wildermuth 1 1 - 85 85 85 38 223.68 - 1 8 4 3 Sam Heazlett 1 1 - 46 46 46 29 158.62 - - 3 5 4 Jimmy Peirson 1 1 - 41 41 41 37 110.81 - - 2 3 5 Dylan Mclachlan 1 1 1 33 33 - 27 122.22 - - - 5 6 Jake Weatherald 1 1 - 32 32 32 20 160 - - 1 4 7 Benji Floros 1 1 - 18 18 18 11 163.64 - - 1 1 8 Leigh Drennan 1 1 - 15 15 15 10 150 - - 1 1 9 Stephan Muller 1 1 1 9 9 - 11 81.82 - - - 1 10 Max Bryant 1 1 - 7 7 7 9 77.78 - - - 1

James Bazley and Jack Wildermuth were the two half-centurions on the first day of the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024. They are in the first two places on this list. Sam Heazlett and Jimmy Peirson scored 46 and 41 runs, respectively. They are ranked in third and fourth places, respectively.

Dylan Mclachlan and Jake Weatherald are the next two players on this list of the batters with the most runs. They made 33 and 32 runs, respectively, in the first match.

Benji Floros, Leigh Drennan, Stephan Muller, and Max Bryant occupied the next four places on this list. They amassed 18, 15, 9, and 7 runs, respectively.

KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Ovr Runs Wickets BBI Avg ER SR 4W 5W Maiden 1 Kieran Elliott 1 1 4 24 3 3/24 8 6 8 - - - 2 Tom Straker 1 1 4 34 3 3/34 11.33 8.5 8 - - - 3 Bailey Stewart 1 1 1 6 1 1/6 6 6 6 - - - 4 Jack Sinfield 1 1 4 26 1 1/26 26 6.5 24 - - - 5 James Bazley 1 1 4 38 1 1/38 38 9.5 24 - - - 6 Gabe Bell 1 1 4 46 1 1/46 46 11.5 24 - - - 7 Jack Wildermuth 1 1 4 55 1 1/55 55 13.75 24 - - -

Kieran Elliott and Tom Straker took three wickets each and finished the first day in the top two places on this list.

Bailey Stewart, Jack Sinfield, James Bazley, Gabe Bell, and Jack Wildermuth bagged one wicket each. They are in the next five positions on the tally of the bowlers with most wickets.

