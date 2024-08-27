KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Toombul vs Sandgate-Redcliffe, Match 21

Sandgate-Redcliffe defeated Toombul by 25 runs in match 21 of the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 on Tuesday. The triumph at the Allan Border Field propelled Sandgate-Redcliffe from sixth to third place in the points table, leapfrogging Western Suburbs, Valley, and Ipswich.

Redlands and Northern Suburbs retained their positions as the two best sides of the competition in that order with six points each.

Sandgate’s resurgence prompted Western Suburbs, Valley and Ipswich to lose a rung each to slip to number four, five and six on the 12-team standings. Gold Coast is ranked seventh on the table, while Toombul failed to improve on their eighth position after their big defeat to Sandgate-Redcliffe.

University of Queensland, Wynnum-Manly and South Brisbane continue to occupy ninth, 10th and 11th spots, respectively, on the points table, with two points each to their credit.

Sunshine Coast are still languishing at the bottom of the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 team charts after losing three matches in succession.

Sandgate-Redcliffe’s win hallmarked by Jake Winter ton and Swepson’s three-fer

Sandgate-Redcliffe batted first and racked up 220/7 from 20 overs. Opening batsman Jake Winter belted a whirlwind 139 from 64 balls with nine boundaries and 11 sixes amidst losing top-order partners at regular intervals.

Slipped to 69/4 at one stage, Winter shared 91 runs with Matt Schubert (20 off 18) and another 44 runs with unbeaten partner and captain Mitchell Swepson (8*).

For Toombul, bowlers Connor Sully (2/40) and Preston White (2/50) picked up two wickets each, albeit at the expense of more than 10 runs-an-over.

Toombul’s ambitious run-chase attempt was squandered at 195 by Sandgate-Redcliffe bowlers. Mitchell Swepson (3/35), Muhammad Irfan (2/37) and Mitchell Buckley (2/36) were their top bowlers. Amritpal Grewal scored the lone half-century for the Toombul before they lost their final seven wickets for just 53 runs.

