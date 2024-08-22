KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Valley vs Redlands, Match 1

Redlands locked horns with Valley in the opening encounter of the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 on Thursday, August 22, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Redlands won the match by 16 runs and went to the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.800.

Valley, on the other hand, did not make the best of starts and have a net run rate of -0.800. 10 more teams, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Northern Suburbs, Sandgate-Redcliffe, South Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Toombul, University of Queensland, Western Suburbs, and Wynnum-Manly are yet to start their campaign.

Gold Coasts and Western Suburbs are to face each other tomorrow at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The other encounter will witness Northern Suburbs and Wynnum-Manly taking on each other at the Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, Queensland.

James Bazley stars for Redlands in KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 opener

After being asked to bat first, the Redlands racked up a huge score of 208 for the loss of four wickets. Sam Heazlett and Jimmy Peirson laid the platform with a partnership of 88 runs for the opening wickets. While Peirson made 41, Heazlett chipped in with a quick-fire 48-run knock off 29 balls.

But it was James Bazley, who did most of the damage. He smashed an unbeaten 86 off 33 balls and played at a strike-rate of 260.60. He was also involved in a partnership of 91 runs with Stephan Muller for the fifth wicket. Tom Straker was the pick of the bowlers for Valley with figures of 4-0-34-3.

Valley found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 19 for three in their run-chase. Max Bryant, who was expected to go big early, fell for seven. Jack Wildermuth and Jake Weatherald took charge and put on 104 runs for the fourth wicket to bring their team back into the contest.

Wildermuth scored 85 runs off 38 balls and kept Valley in hunt for a win. Dylan McLachlan scored an unbeaten 33 off 27 balls at a strike-rate of 122.22. But their efforts went in vain as Valley ended with 192 for seven. Kieran Elliott was the standout bowler for Redlands after he picked up three wickets for 24 runs.

