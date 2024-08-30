KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Western Suburbs vs Valley, Match 25

The KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 saw a couple of interesting games taking place on Friday (August 30). The two different venues, Ian Healy Oval and Allan Border Field served as the hosts of these games.

Despite securing their fourth victory in their sixth appearance today, the Northern Suburbs are still in the second position with a net run rate of +1.170. This is due to Redlands’ dominance at the top with wins in all four games and a better NRR of 2.731.

Valley's confident victory helped them rise to third place with three wins in four outings at an NRR of 1.549. As a result, Sandgate-Redcliffe was dropped to fourth place after three wins in four games. Furthermore, Gold Coast dropped to fifth place in the points table after three wins in five games.

Trending

After a loss on Friday, Western Suburbs slid from fifth to sixth place with wins in two out of four games. Ipswich also has the same wins but an inferior NRR than Western Suburbs and are seventh in the standings.

Toombul, University of Queensland, and Wynnum-Manly took the subsequent positions with only a solitary win each. After a loss today, South Brisbane retained their 11th position with one win in four games. Sunshine Coast are last in the standings with losses in all four games.

Northern Suburbs and Valley secure dominating victories in KFC T20 Max Competition

In the first game, Northern Suburbs faced the challenge of South Brisbane. The former batted first and lost their key player, Kurtis Patterson (1), cheaply. Although Joshua Brown (36) tried well, he also perished soon, along with Raveesh Srivastava (duck).

Coming in after the fall of first wicket, Scott Palombo played a scintillating knock of 123 off 59 balls, with six fours and 11 sixes. He got support from Blake Maher (47* off 26) as the Suburbs posted a gigantic total of 226 on the board. Connor O'Riordan and Connor McMillan took two wickets each for South Brisbane.

In response, Brisbane got starts from Ben Cutting (11) and Dylan Hunter (16) but they could not continue their momentum. Then, skipper Aryan Jain (42) and Brandon Faber (30) did well to pull the team back into the game. However, after the duo’s departure, Brisbane ended on 167/8. Bailey Kenzie finished with four scalps for the Suburbs.

The second game saw the Western Suburbs bat first against Valley. After being stuttering at 33/4, William Bosisto played a heroic knock of 102* off 62 to play a key role for the side, reaching 176/6 in 20 overs. Tom Straker picked three wickets for the Valley.

In the second innings, the dismissals of experienced opening pair Usman Khawaja (8) and Max Bryant (4) put Valley under pressure. However, captain Hugh Weibgen (38) and Jack Wildermuth (53) stitched a 51-run stand to keep the team in good stead. From thereon, Jake Weatherald struck 67* off 26 to help the team complete the chase under 18 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️