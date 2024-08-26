KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Wynnum-Manly vs Ipswich, Match 20

The KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 continued on Monday, August 26, with two matches. Valley defeated University of Queensland by a huge margin in the day's first match, while Wynnum-Manly secured a tight win over Ipswich.

Regardless of the two outcomes, Redlands continue to remain at the top of the KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 points table with three wins in three matches. Northern Suburbs and Western Suburbs also retained their slots at number two and number three respectively on the 12-team points ladder. Valley jumped from eight to four after defeating University of Queensland by 70 runs.

Owing to Valley’s sudden insurgence, teams like Ipswich, Sandgate-Redcliffe, Gold Coast, and Toombul lost a rung each to slip to number five, six, seven, and eight in that order on the points table. University of Queensland also retained themselves at number nine on the standings.

Wynnum-Manly and South Brisbane take the 10th and 11th positions while winless Sunshine Coast continue to languish at the bottom of the table.

Jack Wildermuth’s 16-ball 50 sets up Valley’s win

At the Allan Border Field, Valley batted first and blazed their way to 222/8 from 20 overs. Opener Max Bryant slapped 45 runs from 24 balls while Jack Wildermuth top-scored with a 16-ball half-century. Dylan McLachlan also made 39 runs from 19 balls during the slog overs.

Chasing 223, University of Queensland managed just 152/8 to fall 70 runs short of their target. Cameron Boyce hogged the limelight with the ball for Valley by picking up figures of 3/16 from four overs.

Between Wynnum-Manly and Ipswich at the Ian Healy Oval, the former batted first and cracked 173/5 from 20 overs. Dylan Brasher, Jed Wilson, and unbeaten Joel Curtis all made identical 40s to counter double-wicket strikes from Rowan Lutter and Jared Adamski each. In response, Ipswich faltered at 164/8 despite featuring a 33-ball 53 from Noah Emmerson.

Dylan Brasher scripted the nine-run win for the Wynnum-Manly by picking three wickets for just 24 runs in three overs, while teammate Harmon Sandhu chipped in with two key scalps in his four-over spell.

