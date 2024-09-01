KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Wynnum-Manly vs Valley, Match 41

The 2024 KFC T20 Max Competition saw a plethora of games play out all across Australia on Sunday. Wynnum-Manly kicked off the fresh round of games with a 19-run win over South Brisbane in the 33rd match of the competition at Fehlberg Park.

Valley successfully chased down a target of 182 runs against Sandgate-Radcliffe in the 34th match of the season, while the Northern Suburbs earned a 19-run win in the 35th match of the tournament over the Western Suburbs in a high-scoring encounter.

University of Queensland and Redlands won their respective bouts over Toombul and Sunshine Coast, respectively.

With more wins for teams like South Brisbane, the University of Queensland, Ipswich, and Valley later in the day, this is how the points table looks like:

Rank Team P W L Tie N/R Pts NRR 1 Sandgate-Redcliffe 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.095 2 Northern Suburbs 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.123 3 Redlands 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.54 4 Valley 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.966 5 Gold Coast 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.6 6 University of Queensland 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.058 7 Ipswich 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.085 8 Wynnum-Manly 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.924 9 Toombul 6 2 2 0 0 4 0.536 10 Western Suburbs 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.392 11 Sunshine Coast 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.483 12 South Brisbane 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.733

Sandgate-Recliffe continues to top the 2024 KFC T20 Max points table with 10 points in seven matches. With five wins and an NRR of 1.095, Redcliffe are in first place. Northern Suburbs continue to occupy the second position on the points table with 10 points in seven matches and an NRR of 1.123.

Having played seven matches so far, Redlands and Valley are the only other teams in the competition to have scored 10 points at this stage of the season. With an NRR of 1.54, Redlands continue to occupy the third spot while Valley climb one place, occupying the fourth position.

Gold Coast are demoted to the fifth position from fourth with eight points in seven matches following a loss against Ipswich, while the likes of the University of Queensland, Ipswich, and Wynnum-Manly occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions with three wins and six points each. The University of Queensland moved six positions upward while Ipswich and Wynnum-Manly climbed one place each.

All teams through positions nine to 12 have managed to amass a total of four points at this stage of the tournament. Toombul and Western Suburbs are in the ninth and 10th positions, while the likes of Sunshine and South Brisbane languish at the bottom of the points table, occupying the 11th and 12th positions with NRR of -1.483 and -1.733 respectively.

Northern Suburbs emerge triumphant over their Western counterparts by 19 runs

The Western Suburbs elected to field first against the Northern Suburbs as the Jack McLaughlin Oval played hosts to the third match of the day.

Losing the toss was indeed a blessing in disguise for the Northern side as they went on a batting spree, scoring a mammoth 220/3 in the first 20 overs. Kurtis Patterson (96 off 60) top scored for his side while his teammates Kendel Fleming (40 off 21) and Scott Palombo (74 off 37) came in clutch for their side.

Chasing 221, Western Suburbs batter Bradley Hope (70* off 40) led charge top scoring at a strike rate of 175. Hope found able support in teammates William Bosisto (34 off 21) and Steven Paulsen (30 off 14), who helped their team score 201/6 in 20 overs, handing the Northern Suburbs a 19-run win in the 35th game of the tournament. Ryan Walker (3/30) scalped three wickets for the Northern Suburbs.

