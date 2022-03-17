Khaya Zondo earns maiden call-up to South Africa's Test squad to face Bangladesh

Veteran first-class player Khaya Zondo has received a maiden call-up to South Africa's 15-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. The other uncapped players in the squad include bowlers Lizaad Willaims and Daryl Dupavillon. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will not play the series.

Zondo, who has featured in six ODIs for his country, has amassed 6230 runs at an average of 31.78. The 32-year old right-handed batter has been in sensational form in four-day franchise cricket. He has scored 368 runs in five games at an average of 73.60. His best score is an unbeaten 203*.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



18 March - 12 April

ODI series: Centurion and Wanderers

Test series: Durban and Gqeberha All set for the inbound series against Bangladesh! CSA have announced the dates and venues.18 March - 12 AprilODI series: Centurion and WanderersTest series: Durban and Gqeberha All set for the inbound series against Bangladesh! CSA have announced the dates and venues.📅 18 March - 12 April ✅ ODI series: Centurion and Wanderers ✅ Test series: Durban and Gqeberha

Dupavillion, meanwhile, was picked for the tour of Pakistan last year. The right-arm speedster has played a couple of 50-over international games. Williams, on the other hand, has played for the national team once and averages 27 in First-Class cricket, with 206 wickets.

Right-handed batter Keegan Petersen has returned to the squad. He missed the New Zealand tour, as he contracted COVID-19. He enjoyed a breakthrough series at home against India, scoring 276 runs at an average of 46, with three fifties.

Durban will host the first Test from March 31, while Port Elizabeth will do the second from April 8

South Africa's Test squad against Bangladesh

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo South Africa players face a 'litmus test of loyalty', they will have to choose between the IPL and a home series vs Bangladesh es.pn/3KmfIzU South Africa players face a 'litmus test of loyalty', they will have to choose between the IPL and a home series vs Bangladesh es.pn/3KmfIzU https://t.co/E1IzPbhXhm

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram will fly to India for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jansen and Markram are part of Sunrisers Hyderabad; Rabada will turn out for Punjab Kings, Ngidi for Delhi Capitals, and Van der Dussen for 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals.

