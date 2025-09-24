  • home icon
  "Khof ka dosra naam" - Social media reacts to Abhishek Sharma's blistering 75-run knock in IND vs BAN 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match

"Khof ka dosra naam" - Social media reacts to Abhishek Sharma's blistering 75-run knock in IND vs BAN 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Sep 24, 2025 21:36 IST
Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Asia Cup.
Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Asia Cup. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@sarcastic_us/@IrfanPathan).

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his wonderful form in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw notched up an impactful half-century in the side's Super Fours match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue were off to a slow start. Abhishek was on eight from as many deliveries after three overs. He changed gears after that, reaching his half-century in 25 deliveries.

The swashbuckling batter scored 75 runs off just 37 balls, finishing with a fantastic strike rate of 202.70. He struck five sixes and six fours during his stay at the crease.

Several fans and experts praised Abhishek on social media for his stunning batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma is currently the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Asia Cup. The 24-year-old has amassed 248 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 206.66. He has been instrumental in India's unbeaten run in the competition.

A Mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav cost Abhishek Sharma his wicket in IND vs BAN 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match

Abhishek Sharma missed out on a well-deserved century as his blistering knock came to a premature end. The dangerous batter was dismissed on the first ball of the 11th over.

Suryakumar Yadav played the cut shot off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman. Rishad Hossain did an excellent job, diving and stopping the ball. Abhishek left the non-striker's end, looking to take a single.

However, he was sent back by Suryakumar. The throw came at the non-striker's end, and Mustafizur broke the stumps to run out Abhishek. To make matters worse for India, Suryakumar too departed in the same over. He perished after scoring five runs from 11 balls.

At the time of writing, India are 135/5 after 16 overs. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are at the crease on 12 (13 balls) and four (six balls), respectively.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

