"Khof ka dosra naam" - Social media reacts to Abhishek Sharma's blistering 75-run knock in IND vs BAN 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his wonderful form in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw notched up an impactful half-century in the side's Super Fours match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue were off to a slow start. Abhishek was on eight from as many deliveries after three overs. He changed gears after that, reaching his half-century in 25 deliveries.The swashbuckling batter scored 75 runs off just 37 balls, finishing with a fantastic strike rate of 202.70. He struck five sixes and six fours during his stay at the crease.Several fans and experts praised Abhishek on social media for his stunning batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathanLINKAbhishek sharma, the Most dangerous t20i opener in the world at the moment💪Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaifLINKAbhishek sharma undoubtedly the future of indian cricket.Pathan Bhai @PathanBhaiiiLINKKhof ka Dosra Naam Abhishek Sharma💪🏻 #INDvsBANR A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFanLINKAbhishek Sharma in this Asia Cup: Vs UAE 30(16) Vs Pakistan 31(13) Vs Oman 38(15) Vs Pakistan 74(39) Vs Bangladesh 75(37) Unreal consistency with crazy strike rate.Kshitij @Kshitij45__LINK#INDvsBAN | Abhishek Sharma A guy performing in every match, trying to hit each and every ball towards the boundary! - Amazing intent by him 🔥It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma is currently the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Asia Cup. The 24-year-old has amassed 248 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 206.66. He has been instrumental in India's unbeaten run in the competition.A Mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav cost Abhishek Sharma his wicket in IND vs BAN 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 matchAbhishek Sharma missed out on a well-deserved century as his blistering knock came to a premature end. The dangerous batter was dismissed on the first ball of the 11th over.Suryakumar Yadav played the cut shot off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman. Rishad Hossain did an excellent job, diving and stopping the ball. Abhishek left the non-striker's end, looking to take a single.However, he was sent back by Suryakumar. The throw came at the non-striker's end, and Mustafizur broke the stumps to run out Abhishek. To make matters worse for India, Suryakumar too departed in the same over. He perished after scoring five runs from 11 balls.At the time of writing, India are 135/5 after 16 overs. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are at the crease on 12 (13 balls) and four (six balls), respectively.