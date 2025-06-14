Kieron Pollard suffers a brain fade to get run-out in bizarre fashion in TSK vs MINY MLC 2025 match [Watch]

MI New York veteran batter Kieron Pollard was dismissed in a bizarre fashion courtesy of his undoing during the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against the Texas Super Kings at the Oakland Coliseum in California. The Caribbean international was run out while trying to work his way towards the other end in a casual manner.

The accomplished finisher had turned the contest around for MI New York in the death overs of the run chase. Coming into the crease after Michael Bracewell's dismissal in the 14th over, he slammed Daryl Mitchell for four consecutive boundaries to bring the required rate to below ten runs an over.

Off the penultimate delivery of the 17th over, Pollard tried another heave, but could only get the ball to go beyond the bowler on the leg side. The veteran began the run with intent, but reduced his pace to a mere stride at the halfway mark, thinking that the bowler would not get there in time.

Trending

However, not only did Mitchell show great intent to hunt down the ball, but he also sent out a brilliant throw that hit the stumps to catch Pollard well short of the crease. Have a look at the turning point right here:

Expand Tweet

MI New York needed 27 runs off 19 deliveries at the time of the finisher's dismissal. However, they lost the plot following another set of run outs involving Monank Patel and Trent Boult to fall short by three runs in the end.

Kieron Pollard broke a window at the stadium with his lone six he struck against Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025

Kieron Pollard was looking at his destructive best and threatened to finish the game off until the unfortunate run out. His innings of 32 runs of 16 deliveries included five fours and a six, and his lone maximum went on to break a window at the Oakland Coliseum as well.

Expand Tweet

"It was very funny. It is never over until it is over. Tough one to take. I was happy with 185. The partnership between Savage and Conway, thought they got 15 too many but can't fault the bowlers too much," MI New York captain Nicholas Pooran said during the post-match presentation.

MI New York will next face the San Francisco Unicorns on Sunday, June 15 at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️