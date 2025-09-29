"King Kohli has done this numerous times" - Former Indian batter's massive claim on Tilak Varma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Former Indian batter Sadagopan Ramesh gave Tilak Varma the highest praise by comparing his match-winning knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan to Virat Kohli's in several run-chases. Chasing 147, Team India sank to 20/3 inside the powerplay when Tilak took over.

The southpaw finished unbeaten on 69 from 53 deliveries with four maximums and three boundaries, helping India finish the task off in the last over. It was India's ninth Asia Cup title and a second in the T20 format.

Talking about Tilak Varma's performance on his YouTube channel, Ramesh said (4:38):

"Tilak Varma played one of the best T20 knocks in a chase. His partnership with Sanju Samson gave life to India's run-chase. He then added another crucial stand with Shivam Dube. Tilak Varma was the constant and he handled pressure brilliantly. He paced his innings to perfection and played according to the situation throughout. The best thing about his innings was the fact that he finished the game by staying till the end. King Kohli has done this numerous times in a run-chase."

He continued:

"We hail Virat Kohli not only for his 50s and 100s but also how he would stay unbeaten till the end and be part of the winning moment. That last man standing quality Virat Kohli used to exhibit, Tilak Varma did that today."

Ramesh also believes Tilak can eventually lead his IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), and the national side.

"Players like Tilak Varma should be encouraged and groomed as captain. Nothing against Shubman Gill but a performing player should be rewarded than giving a leadership position and hoping to be rewarded. If Tilak Varma continues to play such innings consistently, he might captain the Mumbai Indians and eventually India," he said.

Tilak was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics as India defeated Pakistan for a third time in the 2025 Asia Cup.

"Suryakumar Yadav was the most disappointing in the entire lineup" - Sadagopan Ramesh

Sadagopan Ramesh expressed his disappointment at skipper Suryakumar Yadav's continued lean run with the bat. The right-hander endured another poor outing in the final against Pakistan, scoring only one off five balls.

"Suryakumar Yadav was the most disappointing in the entire lineup. He's an extraordinary batter and someone with the ability to win matches single handedly. He has led brilliantly and made the perfect bowling changes. He has even sacrificed his position for others. Yet, it is sad that he hasn't been able to create an impact with the bat," said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).

However, Ramesh believes Surya's lack of form is different from what Shubman Gill endured in the tournament.

"Shubman Gill was also disappointing. But there is a big difference between his failures and Suryakumar Yadav's. Gill is still to prove he can produce game changing knocks in T20Is. They've just trusted him on potential and made him vice-captain. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has already proven himself and was world No. 1 in T20Is," he stated.

While Surya finished the Asia Cup with an average of 18 and a strike rate of 101.40, Gill averaged 21.16 at a strike rate of 151.19 in seven games each.

