Kiran More opines that Rishabh Pant will break MS Dhoni's records

The last year hasn't been easy for India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. He was not included in the limited-overs set-up, and then, Wriddhiman Saha was preferred over him as the first-choice wicket-keeper for Test matches. However, beating all the odds, the 23-year-old has risen from the ashes like a phoenix.

The Delhi cricketer has worked extremely hard on his keeping and batting in the last few months. The results of this hard work were evident in Rishabh Pant's performances in the recently concluded series against Australia and England.

Following these phenomenal performances, former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Kiran More was of the opinion that Rishabh Pant has the ability to break MS Dhoni's records.

You learn by keeping on different pitches: Kiran More

Kiran More, who has worked in close quarters with Rishabh Pant to help him improve his keeping, said that it is a constant learning process. He was of the opinion that keeping in various conditions to different bowlers will help Pant get better. More added that the youngster will go a long way as he gains more experience.

“You learn every day. You learn by keeping on different pitches with varying soil types. You learn by keeping to the best spinners and pacers in the world. You have to learn by observing. He will break MS Dhoni’s records. If you don’t learn, you will be found wanting. With experience, Pant will go a long way,” stated More in a chat with News18.

Rishabh Pant's recent success with the bat

During India's tour of Australia a few months ago, Rishabh Pant proved his mettle with the bat. After being sidelined for the first Test, he eventually played a vital role in helping India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pant was the highest run-scorer for India with 274 runs in only five innings, also registering two half-centuries.

Pant only got better in the recent home series against England while batting and keeping on difficult surfaces. During the series, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 270 runs in 6 innings and was also the 'Man of the Match' in the fourth Test.