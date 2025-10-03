KL Rahul brings out interesting celebration after reaching century on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India opener KL Rahul brought out an intriguing celebration after reaching his 11 hundred on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Karnataka-born cricketer was seen whistling in celebration after removing his helmet and gloves as he hugged his partner Dhruv Jurel.Rahul began the day on 53 and reached the three-figure mark in the 65th over of the innings by whipping a single off Roston Chase's bowling past mid-wicket. It was also the classy right-handed batter's second century on home soil after his marathon knock of 199 against England in 2016 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Watch the below video of the opening batter's celebration:The 33-year-old has carried his form from the productive tour of England recently where he finished as the third-highest run-getter, aggregating 532 runs in 10 innings at 53.20.KL Rahul walks off unbeaten on 100 at Lunch as Team India move into the leadShubman Gill and KL Rahul ahead of the start of Day 2 (Credits: X/BCCI)Meanwhile, the session produced 97 runs for the hosts and they are currently leading by 56 runs as the two teams have taken lunch. Shubman Gill was the only batter to fall in the session as the Indian skipper perished after his half-century. His partnership with Rahul amounted to 98, helping the Asian giants into a commanding position.Day 1 of the first Test in Ahmedabad saw West Indies captain Roston Chase win the toss and opt to bat first. None of the visiting batters could make their starts count and stumbled to 162 all out in 44.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj sizzled with the ball on a greenish track, with the latter bagging four wickets. The Indian openers shared a brisk 68-run stand before Jaiswal departed for 36.Chase went on to dismiss B Sai Sudharsan for 7 as India finished the day at 121/2, trailing by 41 runs. The home side will look to bat throughout Day 2 and set up a win as early as possible.