KL Rahul brings out interesting celebration after reaching century on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 03, 2025 12:02 IST
KL Rahul made his 11th Test ton. (Credits: BCCI X)
KL Rahul made his 11th Test ton. (Credits: X/BCCI)

Team India opener KL Rahul brought out an intriguing celebration after reaching his 11 hundred on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Karnataka-born cricketer was seen whistling in celebration after removing his helmet and gloves as he hugged his partner Dhruv Jurel.

Ad

Rahul began the day on 53 and reached the three-figure mark in the 65th over of the innings by whipping a single off Roston Chase's bowling past mid-wicket. It was also the classy right-handed batter's second century on home soil after his marathon knock of 199 against England in 2016 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Watch the below video of the opening batter's celebration:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 33-year-old has carried his form from the productive tour of England recently where he finished as the third-highest run-getter, aggregating 532 runs in 10 innings at 53.20.

KL Rahul walks off unbeaten on 100 at Lunch as Team India move into the lead

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul ahead of the start of Day 2 (Credits: X/BCCI)
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul ahead of the start of Day 2 (Credits: X/BCCI)

Meanwhile, the session produced 97 runs for the hosts and they are currently leading by 56 runs as the two teams have taken lunch. Shubman Gill was the only batter to fall in the session as the Indian skipper perished after his half-century. His partnership with Rahul amounted to 98, helping the Asian giants into a commanding position.

Ad

Day 1 of the first Test in Ahmedabad saw West Indies captain Roston Chase win the toss and opt to bat first. None of the visiting batters could make their starts count and stumbled to 162 all out in 44.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj sizzled with the ball on a greenish track, with the latter bagging four wickets. The Indian openers shared a brisk 68-run stand before Jaiswal departed for 36.

Chase went on to dismiss B Sai Sudharsan for 7 as India finished the day at 121/2, trailing by 41 runs. The home side will look to bat throughout Day 2 and set up a win as early as possible.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications