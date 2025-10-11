KL Rahul catches on the 3rd attempt as Ravindra Jadeja removes Chanderpaul for 34 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul came through to dismiss the well-settled Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the final session on Day 2 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Indian opening batter clinched a juggling catch at slip to end a budding 66-run partnership for the second wicket in the first innings. West Indies were looking comfortable with the bat after losing John Campbell through a freak dismissal early on. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were able to take on the Indian spinners to build some momentum. The left-handed pair put on the visitors' first fifty-run stand in the series as well. Ravindra Jadeja had seemingly got the better of the West Indies opening batter by trapping him LBW in the 26th over. However, the decision was overturned courtesy of a last-second review as ball tracking projected the ball to miss the stumps. Chanderpaul opened Jadeja's next over with a brilliant six, but was dismissed just two deliveries later. The left-handed batter prodded forward against a full-pitched delivery that turned back in, only for it to take the outside edge and travel to KL Rahul at first slip. The fielder was able to get in the ball's way by turning to his left, causing it to lob up. He could not latch onto the second attempt as well, as the ball had gotten away from him a touch. However, in his second juggle, he was able to control the ball and eventually complete the catch to break the partnership. Have a look at the sharp catch right here: Tagemarine Chanderpaul had to depart after scoring 34 runs off 67 deliveries, his highest Test score since February 2023. His innings included four fours and a six, as West Indies were reduced to 87-2. Ravindra Jadeja had dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul twice in the WI vs IND 2023 Tests This marks the third instance that the West Indies opener has lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja in his Test career. The left-handed batter was dismissed twice by the veteran spinner during the 2023 home series. He got out to Jadeja for 7 in the second innings of the first Test at Windsor Park, and also for 33 in the first innings of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval during the 0-1 series loss.