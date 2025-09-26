"KL Rahul with Fever is more Dangerous than Sleeping Zenitsu" - Fans hail batter for sensational knock in India A's historic chase against Australia A

Star batter KL Rahul played a sensational knock in India A's historic chase against Australia A in Lucknow on Friday, September 26. In the second unofficial Test, India A were set a mammoth target of 412 in the second innings.
In a big run chase, KL Rahul stood up and took responsibility. The senior batter struck a brilliant unbeaten century while opening the batting. He slammed 176 not out off 210 balls with 16 boundaries and four maximums. India A chased the total down in 91.3 overs with five wickets remaining.
Rahul had scored just 11 runs in the first innings but made a strong comeback with his stellar match-winning knock. Notably, he was battling fever while playing this game, making it more significant.
Fans hailed him for his sensational performance on X. A fan also compared him to Zenitsu Agatsuma, a main anime character from the popular series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
"KL Rahul with Fever is more Dangerous than Sleeping Zenitsu," the fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions on X:
Sai Sudharsan also scored a century (100) while Dhruv Jurel scored 56. As the first unofficial Test was drawn, India A sealed the two-match series 1-0. The two teams will next play three unofficial ODIs, starting September 30.
KL Rahul gears up for home series against West Indies
KL Rahul is gearing up for the upcoming home series against the West Indies. India will host the West Indies in a two-match Test series, with the first Test to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad.
He has been named in the 15-member squad and is among the few senior players in the side. Rahul has been in solid form in red-ball cricket. He played a key role during India's recently concluded England tour.
The right-hander scored 532 runs at an average of 53.20 with two hundreds and as many half-centuries and a top score of 137. Overall, he has played 63 Tests so far and has scored 3789 runs at an average of 35.41 with 10 hundreds and 19 fifties.
His terrific knock against India A would give him confidence going into the West Indies Tests and the home series.
