KL Rahul perishes after solid start, stumped by a sharp-turning delivery on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Star batter KL Rahul failed to convert a solid start into a big score on the opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies. The ongoing game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

KL Rahul perished to a sharp turning delivery from West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican. It was the third ball of the 18th over. Warrican bowled a tossed up delivery outside the off-stump. While Rahul came down the wicket, the ball took a sharp turn that led to the Indian batter missing it completely. Wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach wasted no time in removing the bails as Rahul was stumped.

Unfortunately, he had to walk back after getting off to a good start. It brought an end to a decent opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo added 58 runs before Rahul threw his wicket away for 38 runs off 54 balls. His short innings was impressive with five boundaries and a six.

Watch the video of the dismissal by clicking here.

Having just smashed a six off Khary Pierre in the previous over, Rahul looked to be getting into his own. It was a timely blow for the visitors as they broke the opening stand.

He would be disappointed with himself for not converting this start into a big score.

KL Rahul scored a stellar hundred in the first Test

KL Rahul has been in magnificent form right from the England tour. He carried his form into the home series against the West Indies as well. In the first Test, the senior opener struck a stellar hundred in India's only batting innings.

He made 100 runs off 197 balls with 12 boundaries in his knock. It was his 11th Test hundred and only his second at home. Notably, it was also his sixth hundred for India in the World Test Championship (WTC). He is only behind Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who have nine WTC hundreds.

Moreover, Rahul's ton was his tenth as an opener. He has the fourth most hundreds as an Indian opener in Tests. The right-hander went past Gautam Gambhir and Rohit on the list.

