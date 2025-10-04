KL Rahul pouches sharp catch at slip to dismiss Brandon King on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:05 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja induced an outside edge from Brandon King. [Getty Images]

KL Rahul showed his reflexes to take a low catch and dismiss Brandon King on Day 3 of the opening Test between India and the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. As a result, King departed for just five runs off 18 balls to leave the tourists reeling at 34/3.

The dismissal came in the 17th over of West Indies’ second innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fuller-length ball that spun away and induced an outside edge. Rahul reacted quickly to grab onto the catch with his fingers underneath the ball to make sure he pouched it clearly.

Watch the video below:

KL Rahul was equally brilliant with the bat for Team India. The 33-year-old smashed his 11th Test ton, second at home in the first innings.

Team India heading towards a big win against the West Indies in the series opener; KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel slam centuries

A clinical bowling display has placed India in the driving seat against the West Indies in the opening match.

At the time of writing, WI were struggling at 35/4 after 17.3 overs, with Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja has been the leading wicket-taker for the hosts with two scalps.

Earlier on Day 1, the visitors were bundled out for 162 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, India declared at 448/5 in their first innings after stumps on Day 2. Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat, scoring 125 off 210 deliveries with the help of three sixes and 15 fours. Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 104 off 176 balls, including five maximums and six fours. The duo shared a 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

KL Rahul also slammed 100 off 197 deliveries, comprising 12 boundaries. Skipper Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed 50 (100) and 36 (54), respectively. Meanwhile, WI skipper Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers, bagging two wickets for the tourists.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal





