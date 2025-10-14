KL Rahul slams a boundary to finish things off as India beat West Indies to clinch 2-0 series win in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 14, 2025 11:09 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
KL Rahul in action - Source: Getty

KL Rahul finished things off in style as India beat West Indies by seven wickets on the fifth day of the second Test in Delhi. With this, they also sealed the two-match series 2-0.

On the second ball of the 36th over of India's second innings, KL Rahul hit the winning runs with a boundary. He went on the back foot and worked a shortish delivery on middle and leg stump through mid-wicket. The ball raced to the fence. Rahul and Dhruv Jurel then shook hands with each other and the opposition.

The Indian players also came out to shake hands with the West Indies, while there were handshakes in the Indian dressing room as well.

Watch the video of the winning moment posted by BCCI on X below:

Chasing 121 for victory, KL Rahul led the charge with a sensible knock. He scored a half-century and remained unbeaten on 58 off 108 balls. His innings included six boundaries and a couple of sixes. It was only fitting for Rahul to have scored the winning runs.

This also marked Shubman Gill's first Test series win as captain. India had managed a 2-2 draw in England in his debut series as Test skipper. It has been a positive start for Gill as India's Test captain so far.

KL Rahul carries his exceptional form with the bat in Tests

KL Rahul once again proved his worth in Test cricket. He carried his exceptional form right from the England series. The right-hander had scored 532 runs from five games at an average of 53.20 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

Against the West Indies here at home, he ended as the second-highest run-getter in the series. Rahul piled on 196 runs from three innings at an average of 98 with a hundred and a half-century.

In the first Test, he had scored a hundred in India's only batting innings. He made 100 off 197 balls with 12 boundaries. In the first innings of the second Test, he got off to a good start but failed to convert the same. He scored 38 runs off 54 balls with five boundaries and a six.

An unbeaten half-century to finish the game in the second innings would further boost his confidence.

Edited by Rishab Vm
