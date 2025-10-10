KL Rahul slams monstrous six off Khary Pierre on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India opener KL Rahul slammed an audacious six off Khary Pierre on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, November 10. The right-handed batter charged down the track and middled it to perfection to deposit the ball in the stands.
The monstrous six came as Pierre bowled a good-length ball just outside off-stump during the 17th over of India's first innings. Rahul stepped out and launched it over wide long-on for a half-dozen runs. Notably, Rahul played a significant number of matches at the same venue for the home team, Delhi Capitals (DC), in IPL 2025.
Watch KL Rahul's six below:
KL Rahul departs as India lose their first wicket against the West Indies in the 2nd Test
KL Rahul looked solid with the bat, scoring 38 runs off 54 balls with the help of a six and five boundaries. He was stumped out by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Jomel Warrican’s bowling. The ball turned away sharply after pitching, and Rahul looked clueless with the turn from the nature of the pitch on Day 1.
During his knock, the 33-year-old shared a 58-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. He would be gutted to miss out on another big score, having smashed three Test centuries this year, including 100 in the series opener against the West Indies.
At the time of writing, the hosts were 63/1 after 19 overs, with Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan at the crease.
Team India will now be looking to post a big total and then dismiss West Indies twice to win the series 2-0. The Shubman Gill-led side has already defeated the tourists by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test held in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have not lost a Test match against the West Indies since 2002. A win would also help India register their first series victory at home soil after losing to New Zealand 0-3 last year.
