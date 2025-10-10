KL Rahul slams monstrous six off Khary Pierre on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India opener KL Rahul slammed an audacious six off Khary Pierre on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, November 10. The right-handed batter charged down the track and middled it to perfection to deposit the ball in the stands.

Ad

The monstrous six came as Pierre bowled a good-length ball just outside off-stump during the 17th over of India's first innings. Rahul stepped out and launched it over wide long-on for a half-dozen runs. Notably, Rahul played a significant number of matches at the same venue for the home team, Delhi Capitals (DC), in IPL 2025.

Watch KL Rahul's six below:

Ad

Trending

KL Rahul departs as India lose their first wicket against the West Indies in the 2nd Test

KL Rahul looked solid with the bat, scoring 38 runs off 54 balls with the help of a six and five boundaries. He was stumped out by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Jomel Warrican’s bowling. The ball turned away sharply after pitching, and Rahul looked clueless with the turn from the nature of the pitch on Day 1.

Ad

During his knock, the 33-year-old shared a 58-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. He would be gutted to miss out on another big score, having smashed three Test centuries this year, including 100 in the series opener against the West Indies.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 63/1 after 19 overs, with Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan at the crease.

Team India will now be looking to post a big total and then dismiss West Indies twice to win the series 2-0. The Shubman Gill-led side has already defeated the tourists by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test held in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have not lost a Test match against the West Indies since 2002. A win would also help India register their first series victory at home soil after losing to New Zealand 0-3 last year.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news