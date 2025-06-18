KL Rahul smashes 110m six standing on a truck and wearing Virat Kohli's gloves ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Star India cricketer KL Rahul was recently seen smashing some sixes standing on a truck in the latest challenge for an energy drink brand. Rahul is a part of the Indian team that is in England for a five-match Test series starting June 20.

During the challenge, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen batting on a moving truck with helmet, pads, and gloves on. He was seen wearing former Indian Test captain Virat Kohli's gloves as well. The star batter smashed a huge 110m six while batting on the truck. In the challenge, Rahul was given eight balls overall to cross a distance of 500m by hitting sixes.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

The first Test between England and India will be played in Headingley and the Indian team has already arrived in Leeds for the same.

Crucial role to play for KL Rahul with the bat in England Tests

KL Rahul, among the few senior and experienced players in the Indian team for the England series, will have a crucial role to carry out with the bat. With stalwarts and experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Tests, there will be additional resposbility on Rahul.

The star batter played a practice game for India A against England Lions and displayed fine form, which comes as a good sign. He made 116 runs off 168 balls in the first innings of the second unofficial Test at Northampton. He hit 15 boundaries and a six.

In the second innings as well, he scored a half-century, making 51 runs off 64 balls with nine boundaries. The Indian management would want Rahul to continue this form in the five-match Test series as well.

The right-hander has played 58 Tests for India in his career so far. He has scored 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 with eight hundreds and 17 half-centuries. Rahul has played nine Tests in England and has scored 614 runs at an average of 34.11 with two hundreds and a fifty.

