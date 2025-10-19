KL Rahul smashes consecutive sixes in 17-run over during AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

KL Rahul went all guns blazing in the first of the three-match ODI series against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed back-to-back sixes off Matthew Short as the Men in Blue scored 17 off the over.The attacking batting display with the bat came in the 21st over of India’s innings. Rahul stepped out and lofted the ball cleanly over the bowler’s head for a maximum on the third delivery. He went for a similar shot over the long-on for an even bigger six in terms of distance.Watch the video below:KL Rahul has been brilliant with the bat over the last three years. The 33-year-old has amassed 223 runs in his last 10 matches, barring the ongoing fixture, at an average of 37.1. In 2023, he amassed over 1,000 runs.KL Rahul steps up as India post 136 against Australia in rain-shortened 1st ODI KL Rahul stepped up with the bat as India put up 136/9 against Australia in the first ODI after persistent rain reduced the match to 26 overs per side. The right-hander scored 38 runs off 31 deliveries with the help of two maximums and as many fours.Axar Patel also chipped in with 31 runs off 38 balls, comprising three boundaries. Nitish Kumar Reddy played a cameo, scoring an unbeaten 19 off 11 deliveries, including two sixes. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen, and Matthew Kuhnemann bagged two wickets apiece for the Aussies.However, big guns Rohit Sharma (8 off 14) and Virat Kohli (0 off 8) failed to impress in their first outing for the Men in Blue since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill also failed to step up, departing for just 10 runs off 18 balls.India will be looking to register consecutive wins against the Aussies in ODIs, having defeated them by four wickets in the Champions Trophy. They lost their last 50-over series Down Under by a 1-2 margin.Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI live score and updates here.