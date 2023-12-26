"KL Rahul is a visionary, he was practicing for today since World Cup final"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 1st Test between India and South Africa

Team India reached 208/8 at stumps on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on Tuesday (December 26) at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It is the first Test of the two-match series between the two nations.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in the contest earlier in the day. Overcast and damp conditions influenced his decision.

It proved to be the right decision as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal found life difficult facing the new ball. Kagiso Rabada bowled full length and beat both batters on multiple occasions before dismissing Rohit Sharma with a short-pitched delivery in the fifth over.

Rohit was not expecting it at that point as he played a half-cooked pull shot straight, giving a simple catch to the fielder in the deep.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) showed patience for a while but failed to convert his start. He edged one to the keeper, playing an expansive drive against debutant Nandre Burger in the 10th over.

Playing at No. 3, Shubman Gill (2) struggled miserably in bowling-friendly conditions during his 12-ball stay at the crease. Nandre Burger sent him back to the pavilion in the 12th over to reduce India to 24/3.

Shreyas Iyer (31) and Virat Kohli (38) put on a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket at this juncture to arrest the fall of wickets for a while. Both played with a positive intent and scored boundaries whenever the opportunity presented.

In the very first over after lunch, Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Shreyas Iyer to break the threatening partnership. He also dismissed Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin (8) soon after to put India in a spot of bother at 121/6.

Shardul Thakur (24) later played a handy cameo in the company of Rahul lower down the order. Rabada once again provided the crucial breakthrough for the hosts by scalping Thakur's wicket in the 47th over and completing his five-wicket haul.

KL Rahul (70*) then played smartly with the tailenders and finished his half-century before rain halted the proceedings. The match officials later called the game off for the day as rain did not relent.

Fans react after KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada shine on opening day of 1st IND vs SA Test in Centurion

Fans enjoyed the engaging battle between bat and ball on Day 1 of the first Test in Centurion. They expressed their feelings by sharing interesting memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

