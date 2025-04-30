"Koi nahi samaj sakta" - Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic heartbreaking post from 'Mirzapur' amid IPL 2025

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw recently shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story. It was a scene from the popular thriller show 'Mirzapur' about how only a person going through a tough period knows how it feels and nobody else can understand that helplessness.

After once being hailed as a prodigal talent, Shaw now finds his career at an all-time low. The swashbuckling batter is not even part of the ongoing IPL 2025 after remaining unsold at the mega auction.

Sharing the clip of the 'Mirzapur' scene, Shaw wrote:

"Koi nahi samaj sakta [Nobody can understand]."

It is worth mentioning that Prithvi Shaw was also dropped from Mumbai's squad after their first two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He also didn't find a place in the team's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 squad.

Prithvi Shaw was recently spotted with friends in his BMW car in Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw was recently seen with his friends in Mumbai. Photojournalist Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle posted a video of the 25-year-old getting into his BMW car with his friends.

The right-handed batter initially seemed surprised to find paparazzi waiting for him but eventually obliged by posing for pictures and videos. You can watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has been named as one of the icon players for the upcoming third season of the Mumbai T20 League. The other icon players in the league include Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande.

Commenting on the icon players, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik said (via Hindustan Times):

"We are delighted to unveil eight icon players who have brought immense pride to Mumbai with their performances on both the domestic and international stage. They represent the spirit, legacy and excellence of Mumbai cricket. Their presence will not only inspire and mentor emerging talent but also serve as a valuable learning opportunity for them as we remain committed to discovering and promoting the next generation of India's cricketing stars. Having these players in the league will also raise its stature and provide fans with a thrilling and memorable experience."

The tournament will be played between May 26 to June 8, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

