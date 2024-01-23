Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 24

Alipurduar Thunders remained on the top of the table as of the NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament today with thirteen points and an NRR of +0.894 (January 22). Even after Purba Medinipur Dragons lost to Combined Avengers by 14 runs earlier today, they are still in second place with five victories and 10 points. Combined Avengers rose to fourth place from sixth after today's victory.

The Jhargram Firebolts, who defeated the Kalimpong Falcons by four wickets, managed to maintain their third place on the table with 10 points and an NRR of +0.293. Following their defeat against the Jhargram Firebolts today, the fifth-place Kalimpong Falcons dropped to sixth.

Here's the updated table:

TEAMS P W L N/R PTS NRR AT 8 6 1 1 13 0.894 PMD 8 5 3 0 10 0.624 JF 8 5 3 0 10 0.293 CA 8 3 5 0 6 -0.875 DU 8 2 5 1 5 -0.374 KF 8 2 6 0 4 -0.451

Jhargram Firebolts defeated Kalimpong Falcons in the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 by a narrow victory.

The Jhargram Firebolts and Kalimpong Falcons fought hard in the 23rd match of the Kolkata T20 Tournament on Monday. Batting first, the Falcons concluded their 20 overs at 167/5. The only hitters to receive starts were Anirban Shashmal (34), Nima Tamang (47), Bishal Tamang (35) and Susmata Mondal (21).

The Firebolts consistently took wickets at regular intervals, preventing the batters from forming reliable partnerships. The best bowler was Dipankar Mahata, who claimed two wickets. Additionally, Deep Sengupta contributed a few scalps.

In response, the squad was headed by Bishnupada Sheet (32), Suman Ghosal (43), Joydeep Mahato (35), and Tanmany Ghosh (18), who scored at a strong strike rate and kept up their partnerships. For the Falcons, Sumit Goyel took two wickets while Bishal Tamang, Dinku Ray, and Swaraj Sharma each took one. However, after just two deliveries, the Firebolts scampered home with four wickets remaining.

The Combined Avengers and the Purba Medinipur Dragons squared off in the 24th match of the Kolkata T20 Tournament. When the Unstoppables batted first, they amassed a solid 151 runs. Only two hitters, Souvik Halde (35), and Susen Namata (55), received starts. For the Dragons, Pritam Shah claimed three wickets, while Bikash Patra and Shoumik Shee both claimed two wickets.

The Dragons' batters disintegrated as the Combined Avengers orchestrated a 14-run triumph. Except for Kundan Hutait (22) and Shoumik Shee (28), none of the Dragons batters performed well. Harsha Mukherjee took five wickets for the Avengers, while the remaining bowlers each took one wicket each.

