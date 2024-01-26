Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Combined Avengers vs Jhargram Firebolts, Match 30

Purba Medinipur Dragons faced Kalimpong Falcons in the 29th match of the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 on Thursday, January 25, at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Combined Avengers and Jhargram Firebolts locked horns in the following match. However, the outcomes of these matches didn't impact the rankings of the six teams.

Alipurduar Thunders won eight out of 10 games and finished in first place with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.899. Purba Medinipur Dragons and Jhargram Firebolts concluded in the next two places respectively, having won six out of 10 matches each. However, they have a contrasting NRR of +0.764 and -0.121, respectively.

Darjeeling Unstoppables, Combined Avengers, and Kalimpong Falcons finished in the last three spots in the points table with an NRR of -0.011, -0.709, and -0.713, respectively.

Subha Guchhait's stunning century propels Dragons to victory over Falcons

Dragons won the toss and elected to bat. Subha Guchhait scored 107 runs off 61 deliveries and helped the Dragons to post a total of 195 runs for the loss of four wickets. Suny Brah also contributed with a fine 43-run knock of 39 deliveries.

Bishal Tamang, Swaraj Sharma, and Rahul Mahato picked up one wicket each for the Falcons.

In reply, the Falcons were limited to 148/8 in 20 overs, losing the match by 47 runs. Only three batters scored 20+ runs for their side. Meanwhile, Shoumik Shee was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 29 runs.

In the next game, Avengers won the toss and elected to bat. They were bundled out for 136 runs where only five batters managed to score in double-digits. Arkaprova Das was the highest scorer, smashing 28 runs off 16 deliveries. Barun Mondal was the pick of the bowlers, having taken three wickets in as many overs.

As the game progressed, Firebolts chased down the target of 137 runs in 19.4 overs with three wickets in hand. Furgel Hembram was the top scorer with 53 runs off 45 deliveries. Ani Bhoumik took three wickets for Avengers in four overs.

