Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Jhargram Firebolts vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, Match 28

Alipurduar Thunders faced Combined Avengers in the 27th match of the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. The match ended in a tie and Thunders won the Super Over by two wickets.

In the 28th match, Jhargram Firebolts locked horns against the Darjeeling Unstoppables. The Unstoppables won this match by 64 runs after posting a total of 149 runs on the board.

The results of these two matches didn’t have any effect on the standings. Alipurduar Thunders finished in first place with eight wins in 10 matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.899. Purba Medinipur Dragons are in second place with five wins in nine matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.546.

Jhargram Firebolts and Darjeeling Unstoppables are present in the middle of the table and have a Net Run Rate of -0.16 and -0.011, respectively. Combined Avengers and Kalimpong Falcons are in the last two places with three and two wins in nine matches, respectively.

Susen Namata's heroics in vain as Avengers succumb to Thunders in super over

Thunders won the toss and elected to bat against the Avengers. They posted a total of 138 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Prabir Sutradhar and Himanshu Singh scored 29 runs each for the Thunders. Ani Bhoumik was the pick of the bowlers for the Avengers and took two wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

Avengers, in reply, made exactly 138 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of the 20th over mark. Susen Namata was the top scorer for the Avengers and scored 35 runs off 41 deliveries. The match ended in a tie and Thunders won the Super Over by two wickets.

The Unstoppables won the toss and elected to bat against the Firebolts. None of the batters managed to go past the 30-run mark and the Unstoppables scored 149 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Bishnupada Sheet and Naren Dalai took two wickets each for the Firebolts.

Firebolts were bundled out for 85 runs and lost the match by 64 runs. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score. Suman Bhagat was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for just nine runs. He won the Player of the Match award.

