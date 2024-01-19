Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Match 18

Purba Medinipur Dragons have been nothing short of sensational in the tournament. They picked up their fifth consecutive win on Thursday and are now sitting at the top of the table with, overall, 10 points to their name.

Alipurduar Thunders’s match against Darjeelings Unstoppables was abandoned on Thursday. With 9 points to their name, they are sitting second on the table, followed by Jhargram Falcons at third.

Falcons suffered a 45-run defeat at the hands of Kalimpong Falcons on Thursday. They have three wins in five matches and, overall, 6 points to their name.

At number four are Darjeeling Unstoppables, who have a solitary win to their name in 6 matches. Darjeeling received one point after their last match was abandoned. They now have managed to accumulate a total of 3 points.

Kalimpong Falcons are languishing at second from the bottom of the table. The Falcons lost their last game at the hands of Alipurduar Thunders by 45 runs. They have a solitary win in 5 games and overall, 2 points to their name.

Combined Avengers lost their fourth game against Purba Medinipur Dragons on Thursday and are now rooted at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in 5 matches.

Purba Medinipur Dragons crush Combined Avengers by 8 wickets to register fifth win

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Purba Medinipur Dragons 5 5 0 0 10 1.759 2 Alipurduar Thunders 6 4 1 1 9 1.289 3 Jhargram Firebolts 5 3 2 0 6 0.216 4 Darjeeling Unstoppables 6 1 4 1 3 -0.804 5 Kalimpong Falcons 5 1 4 0 2 -0.717 6 Combined Avengers 5 1 4 0 2 -1.472

Purba Medinipur Dragons took on Combined Avengers in the 15th match of the Kolkata T20 tournament on Thursday. Combined Avengers put on a decent performance with the bat to notch a 99-run total in the first innings.

Souvik Halder and Akash Jana made a decent start, adding 70 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was followed with two wickets in quick intervals but a 12-ball 16-run cameo from Susen Namata helped the team reach a 99-run total at the end of the first innings.

Ritwik Guchhait led the way with the ball for Purba Medinipur Dragons, picking three wickets for 17 runs in 3 overs. In pursuit of the target, the Purba Dragons chased it down in 9.1 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Subha Guchhait played a match-winning knock of 61 off 26 balls. She was well supported by Kundan Hutait, scoring 36 off 22 balls.

