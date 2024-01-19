Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Match 18

The 17th and 18th match of the ongoing Kolkata T20 Tournament saw two matches take place on Jan 19 as Purba Medinipur Dragons squared off against Jhargram Firebolts and Combined Avengers locked horns against Kalimpong Falcons.

The points table of the tournament witnessed just one change as Kalimpong Falcons, courtesy of their win against the Combined Avengers, rose to the fourth spot in the points table. Purba Medinipur Dragons continue to lead the standings even after their first defeat of the tournament.

Though the Dragons lost their recent contest, five consecutive wins in the tournament earlier helped them bag 10 points to occupy the top spot, with an NRR of +1.219. Jhargram Firebolts bagged a victory against the Dragons to retain their place in the third spot, adding two points to their name and bettering their NRR.

Darjeeling Unstoppables slid one place down to fifth after Falcons took the upper spot post their victory in Match 18 of the tournament. Alipurduar Thunders are placed second with nine points to their name. Combined Avengers, who have just two points from a sole victory, continue to hold the wooden spoon after suffering their fifth defeat in the tournament.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Purba Medinipur Dragons 6 5 1 0 10 1.219 2 Alipurduar Thunders 6 4 1 1 9 1.289 3 Jhargram Firebolts 6 4 2 0 8 0.395 4 Kalimpong Falcons 6 2 4 0 4 -0.459 5 Darjeeling Unstoppables 6 1 4 1 3 -0.804 6 Combined Avengers 6 1 5 0 2 -1.334

Falcons break Dragons’ unbeaten streak, Avengers’ poor form continues

In the 17th match of the tournament between Purba Medinipur Dragons and Jhargram Firebolts, the latter clinched a 20-run victory. As a result, Purba Medinipur Dragons’ unbeaten run in the tournament came to an end.

Dragons’ bowler Shoumik Shee did well by picking up a six-wicket haul as the side dismissed the Firebolts in 15.2 overs for a below-par total of 106 runs. But Shoumik’s efforts went in vain as combined efforts from the Firebolts led to the Dragons’ batting lineup falling for a mere 86 runs on the board in 14.5 overs.

Speaking of the 18th match, Combined Avengers’ poor form continued as they suffered another defeat. Batting first, Kalimpong Falcons put up 143/5 on the board courtesy of Anirban Shashmal and Susmata Mondal’s knocks.

Chasing the target, only Mohammad Wasim could score decently as he finished with an unbeaten 40 off 35 deliveries. He failed to get support from other batters as the Avengers were restricted to 129/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

