Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, Match 26

Alipurduar Thunders and Darjeeling Unstoppables emerged victorious at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima on Tuesday, January 23. Alipurduar won by six wickets against Kalimpong Falcons, while Darjeeling held their nerves to pull off a storm in a three-run win against Purba Medinipur Dragons.

The win helped Alipurduar Thunders to retain their top spot in the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 points table. They have won six out of eight matches with one loss and one no result to accumulate 13 points.

Despite their recent loss to Darjeeling, the Purba Medinipur Dragons sit in the second position with 10 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.624. Although Jhargram Firebolts have the same number of points, a lower NRR of 0.293 puts them on the third spot. Both teams have won five out of their eight league matches.

All six teams are in the ship for a semi-final spot in the Kolkata T20 Tournament this year. Combined Avengers, Darjeeling Unstoppables, and Kalimpong Falcons are placed fourth, fifth and sixth on the points table with seven, six and four, respectively.

Sayan Dey, Kritesh Chhetri star for their teams in Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024

Sayan Dey’s half-century (52 runs off 36 balls) laced with four boundaries and three sixes pushed Kalimpong Falcons to a respectable 140/8 after 20 overs. Sayan was involved in a 75-run stand with Dinku Ray (31 runs off 33 balls), the only exceptional show by an insipid batting unit of Falcons.

In response, Alipurduar Thunders' No. 3 batter Himanshu Singh smashed 69 runs off 41 balls to set the tone of the moderate chase. Himanshu was complemented by Subhadip Sharma in the middle with the latter remaining unbeaten on 51. Later, the Thunders wrapped the game with 13 balls to spare.

In the following match, Darjeeling Unstoppables were bowled out for 132 in 18.2 overs. Opener Kuanal Malay (47) and middle-order batter Mohammad Rizwan (32*) played impetus knocks to tick the scoreboard. However, Kritesh Chhetri (3 for 16) bowled clinically well along with Ujwal Bishwakarma (2 for 31) and Suman Bhagat (2 for 34) to limit Purba Medinipur to 129/8.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App