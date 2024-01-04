"Kon kon aayega 3 din chhuti me jungle safari me?"- Top 10 funny memes after 2nd India vs South Africa Test in Cape Town ends within 2 days

Team India beat South Africa by seven wickets to bag their first-ever Test win at Newlands, Cape Town, on Thursday (January 4). Both the teams shared the trophy as the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dean Elgar and Jasprit Bumrah were jointly awarded the Player of the Series award, with the batter and the bowler ending up at the top of the charts for their respective duties (most runs scored and most wickets taken).

The match advanced briskly and finished in just five sessions of play. Proteas skipper Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first in his farewell match. Mohammed Siraj breathed fire with the new ball and triggered a massive collapse of the South African batting line-up with a six-wicket haul.

The hosts skittled out for 55 before lunch on Day 1. India made 153 in reply to take a healthy lead of 98 runs on a dicey surface.

Proteas opener Aiden Markram then led South Africa's resistance in the second innings with a stroke-filled century (106 off 103 balls), steering them to 176 on the second day. India made quick work of the 79-run target by chasing it in 12 overs, with seven wickets to spare, to seal the victory after just one and a half days of action.

Fans enjoyed the fast-paced Test between India and South Africa. A few of them were disappointed with the pitch used for the match and expressed their reactions through memes on social media. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I would love to see the chart match referees prepare while rating pitches"- Rohit Sharma calls for a uniform approach in rating pitches after 2nd Test vs South Africa

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed frustration over the inconsistency with ICC's pitch rating system. He opined that overtly seaming pitches don't come under the scanner unlike the turning tracks in India. Speaking with reporters after the conclusion of the second Test against South Africa, the Indian skipper said:

"I don't mind playing on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and doesn’t complain about Indian pitches. You come here to challenge yourself. And when people come to India it is challenging as well. I would love to see the chart match referees prepare while rating pitches. We know in India ball spins from Day 1, you are not okay. When ball seams from Day 1, you are okay. That's not okay."

He concluded by mentioning the average rating given to the Ahmedabad pitch used for the World Cup final against Australia on November 19 last year.

"I still can’t believe that the World Cup final was rated below average. A batter (Travis Head) got a hundred. How can that be a poor pitch?"

For reference, this was the shortest game played in the history of recorded cricket in Tests with the game lasting 107 overs.

