“I might think about it” - Kris Srikkanth backs RCB star for India comeback ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth reckons that the selectors must seriously think about handing a T20I comeback to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Asia Cup 2025, keeping the next World Cup in mind. According to Srikkanth, the veteran pacer has been performing consistently in IPL and there is no reason why his name should not be considered while picking a T20I squad.

Bhuvneshwar (35) is India's fourth-leading wicket-taker in the T20I format. In 87 matches, he has claimed 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 and a strike rate of 6.96, with two five-fers and three four-fers to his credit. The right-arm pacer has, however, not played a T20I match for India since November 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeky', Srikkanth expressed surprise that Bhuvneshwar is not in contention at all for a T20I comeback despite his consistently impressive performances in the IPL. He commented:

"I might think about it [bringing Bhuvneshwar back] because he's been doing brilliantly. In all fairness, yes he did not bowl well in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, but he did well before that. He hasn't played for India after that, but has been doing very well in the IPL.

"I don't know why people don't look at him at all. Bhuvi is an outstanding new ball bowler. I think Bhuvi should be looked at very seriously," the 65-year-old added.

Bhuvneshwar managed only four wickets in six matches during Team India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. The right-arm pacer had a decent economy rate of 6.16, but did not look threatening with the ball in hand. In his last T20I match for the Men in Blue, he registered figures of 0-35 from four overs against New Zealand in Napier.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of RCB's bowling stars in IPL 2025

Bhuvneshwar played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) much-awaited IPL 2025 triumph earlier this year. In 14 matches, the seasoned right-arm pacer picked up 17 wickets at an average of 28.41 and an economy rate of 9.28, with a best of 3-33. In the final against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he claimed 2-38, picking up the wickets of Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis.

Overall, the veteran medium pacer is the second-leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. In 190 matches, he has picked up 198 scalps at an average of 27.33 and an economy rate of 7.69, with two five-fers and two four-fers. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (221) has claimed more wickets in the Indian T20 league.

