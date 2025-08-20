"Kuch toh gadbad hai" - Fans react as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names mysteriously go missing from ICC ODI batting rankings

The names of Team India's senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suddenly went missing from the ICC ODI batting rankings on Wednesday, August 20. Sharma (756 points) climbed one spot to occupy the second position last week, while Kohli (736 points) was in fourth place.
However, several fans were left confused as the two Indian stars were nowhere to be seen in the top 100 rankings of the ODI batters. While their disappearance could be due to a technical glitch, the ICC has yet to comment on the development.
Kohli and Sharma remain active only in one international format, ODIs. The two retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. They drew curtains on their respective red-ball careers in May of this year.
Several fans shared social media posts to react to Kohli and Sharma's names being removed from the ICC ODI batting rankings. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
It is worth noting that while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names mysteriously vanished from ICC ODI rankings for batters, Indian opener Shubman Gill (784 points) continues to be the No. 1-ranked batter in the format.
Shreyas Iyer (704 points), on the other hand, moved up two spots and is in sixth place after Kohli and Sharma's names went missing.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have commenced training for India's next ODI assignment
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not played ODI cricket since India's title-winning 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Men in Blue's next 50-over assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia.
The series kicks off on October 19 in Perth. The second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25 in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.
Both Kohli and Sharma seemed to have commenced training to gear up for the series. Pictures of Kohli going for a net practice recently surfaced on social media, while Sharma was seen working hard in the gym alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.
