"Kuch toh gadbad hai" - Fans react as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names mysteriously go missing from ICC ODI batting rankings

The names of Team India's senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suddenly went missing from the ICC ODI batting rankings on Wednesday, August 20. Sharma (756 points) climbed one spot to occupy the second position last week, while Kohli (736 points) was in fourth place.

Ad

However, several fans were left confused as the two Indian stars were nowhere to be seen in the top 100 rankings of the ODI batters. While their disappearance could be due to a technical glitch, the ICC has yet to comment on the development.

Kohli and Sharma remain active only in one international format, ODIs. The two retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. They drew curtains on their respective red-ball careers in May of this year.

Ad

Trending

Several fans shared social media posts to react to Kohli and Sharma's names being removed from the ICC ODI batting rankings. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Rajesh Thakur @thakurrajesh30 @VibhuBhola Looks like whoever updated the rankings made a blunder. Virat &amp; Rohit aren’t retired from ODIs.

Ad

ɪʀᴀ ꜱʜᴀʀᴍᴀ𐦍 @isharmax45 Someone explain… no Rohit, no Virat in ODI rankings? 💔 What’s going on here??Are they really going to retire?? My heart is not ready for this 😭 @ImRo45 @imVkohli Please don't retire😭😭

Ad

` @cupc4ke77 no virat kohli &amp; rohit sharma in the top 10 icc odi rankings💀 only these two are missing.... what's happening-

Ad

SIDDHANT TRIPATHI @SIDDHAN59860772 @Sportskeeda It was there a few minutes ago but now it is not there I hope what we are thinking is not true 😔🙏

Ad

Kittu 🇮🇳 @natarajofcric45 Where is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ICC website. Why you removed them. They didn't announce their retirement. What are you trying to tell the world. #RohitSharma #ViratKohli

Ad

Cricket addict @Cricketadd75277 @RichKettle07 Kuch toh gadbad hain Daya🤔

Ad

It is worth noting that while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names mysteriously vanished from ICC ODI rankings for batters, Indian opener Shubman Gill (784 points) continues to be the No. 1-ranked batter in the format.

Shreyas Iyer (704 points), on the other hand, moved up two spots and is in sixth place after Kohli and Sharma's names went missing.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have commenced training for India's next ODI assignment

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not played ODI cricket since India's title-winning 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Men in Blue's next 50-over assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia.

Ad

The series kicks off on October 19 in Perth. The second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25 in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

Both Kohli and Sharma seemed to have commenced training to gear up for the series. Pictures of Kohli going for a net practice recently surfaced on social media, while Sharma was seen working hard in the gym alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news