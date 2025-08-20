"Kuch toh gadbad hai" - Fans react as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names mysteriously go missing from ICC ODI batting rankings

  • home icon
By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:04 IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively in ICC ODI rankings for batters last week. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@Cricketadd75277/@cupc4ke77).
The names of Team India's senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suddenly went missing from the ICC ODI batting rankings on Wednesday, August 20. Sharma (756 points) climbed one spot to occupy the second position last week, while Kohli (736 points) was in fourth place.

However, several fans were left confused as the two Indian stars were nowhere to be seen in the top 100 rankings of the ODI batters. While their disappearance could be due to a technical glitch, the ICC has yet to comment on the development.

Kohli and Sharma remain active only in one international format, ODIs. The two retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. They drew curtains on their respective red-ball careers in May of this year.

Several fans shared social media posts to react to Kohli and Sharma's names being removed from the ICC ODI batting rankings. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It is worth noting that while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names mysteriously vanished from ICC ODI rankings for batters, Indian opener Shubman Gill (784 points) continues to be the No. 1-ranked batter in the format.

Shreyas Iyer (704 points), on the other hand, moved up two spots and is in sixth place after Kohli and Sharma's names went missing.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have commenced training for India's next ODI assignment

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not played ODI cricket since India's title-winning 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Men in Blue's next 50-over assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia.

The series kicks off on October 19 in Perth. The second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25 in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

Both Kohli and Sharma seemed to have commenced training to gear up for the series. Pictures of Kohli going for a net practice recently surfaced on social media, while Sharma was seen working hard in the gym alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

