"Kuldeep is now India's lead spinner" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav included in playing XI ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal for IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 13.

The development came following Yadav’s exploits in the ODI series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in January. The left-arm spinner took five wickets in two ODIs against the Islanders and followed that up with six scalps in three games against the Blackcaps.

Meanwhile, Chahal took just one wicket against Lanka and two scalps versus the Kiwis in solitary appearances.

There were mixed reactions to Chahal's exclusion from the playing XI.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"This series will probably confirm that Kuldeep is now India's lead spinner in ODIs ahead of Chahal and other spinners will play from time to time when a Third spinner is required or when matchup demands."

Akash @Akashkumarjha14



#INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter This series will probably confirm that Kuldeep is now India's lead spinner in ODIs ahead of Chahal and other spinners (including Chahal) will play from time to time when a Third spinner is required or when matchup demands. This series will probably confirm that Kuldeep is now India's lead spinner in ODIs ahead of Chahal and other spinners (including Chahal) will play from time to time when a Third spinner is required or when matchup demands.#INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Kaushik Jegadeesan @kaushik0803 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India X1: Ishan, Gill, Kohli, Surya, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Thakur, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj. India X1: Ishan, Gill, Kohli, Surya, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Thakur, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj. One thing evident from Hardik's captaincy for India so far is that he's not a big fan of Chahal twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… One thing evident from Hardik's captaincy for India so far is that he's not a big fan of Chahal twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sam🕷️ @Expelliarmus98 Good thing kuldeep place is retained ahead of chahal Good thing kuldeep place is retained ahead of chahal

Satyam Kumar @SatyamK68881612

@StarSportsIndia Chahal ko kyu nhi khilaya gya is team ? Chahal ko kyu nhi khilaya gya is team ?@StarSportsIndia

Satyam Kumar @SatyamK68881612

#AskStar @StarSportsIndia Maxwell ko sabse jyad bar out karne wala aj chahal ko kyu nhi khilaya gya? Maxwell ko sabse jyad bar out karne wala aj chahal ko kyu nhi khilaya gya?#AskStar @StarSportsIndia

This is not the first time that Chahal has been dropped during Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. He only played one out of three T20Is against the Kiwis. Yadav, on the other hand, was picked in all three games.

No Yuzvendra Chahal as Team India opt to bowl against Australia

Hardik Pandya-led Team India opted to bowl after winning the toss in the first ODI against Australia. He picked four speedsters and two spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, Pandya said:

“We've gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep.”

He continued:

“We'll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important.”

It’s worth mentioning that regular captain Rohit Sharma is not available for the first ODI to attend the wedding ceremony of his brother-in-law.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith continues to lead Australia in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. They also lost the services of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who was sick. He will not take part in the three-match series.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Poll : 0 votes