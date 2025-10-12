Kuldeep Yadav bags fifth wicket as India bowl West Indies out for 248 on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged his fifth five-wicket haul in the format as he trapped Jayden Seales lbw on Day 3 of the second Test against at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 12. Seales went back to a length delivery from the 30-year-old spinner as the umpire ruled it out immediately and the DRS couldn't save the West Indian pacer.

With Kuldeep already taking four wickets, he bowled longer spells on either side of lunch to take his five-fer. The moment came in the 82nd over of the innings and his 27th as the ball beat the inside edge of Seales' bat and went on to hit the pad in front of the stumps.

Ball tracking vindicated umpire Richard Illingworth's decision, ensuring a 270-run lead for the hosts as West Indies' innings finished at 248.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The Kanpur-born cricketer could have had a five-fer in the 58th over of the innings itself when Anderson Phillip played a sweep and the ball came off the glove, thereby looping in front of Dhruv Jurel. However, the wicket-keeper did not go for the catch. Kuleep opened the floodgates in the very first hour of Day 3, dismissing Shai Hope (36), Tevlin Imlach (21) and Justin Greaves (17). Mohammed Siraj got rid of Jomel Warrican, while Jasprit Bumrah snared the scalp of Kharry Pierre.

Shubman Gill enforces the follow-on after Kuldeep Yadav's fifer

Team India have enforced the follow-on in Delhi. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

With a 270-run lead under their belt, the home side decided to enforce the follow-on, sending the West Indians into bat again. The visitors showed admirable resistance in the first innings of thisTest, having folded like a pack of cards in both innings of the first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India, who had won the toss, amassed 518/5 before declaring as Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Gill (129*) amassed centuries. B Sai Sudharsan (87), Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) also made good contributions to the total.

At the time of writing this, the West Indies haven't lost a wicket but still trail by 255 runs.

