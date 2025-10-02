Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Shai Hope with a peach at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Kuldeep Yadav continued his brilliant form on his return to Tests on Day 1 of the series opener between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The left-arm wrist-spinner cleaned up Shai Hope for 26 (36) as the visitors lost half their side for 90.The dismissal came in the 24th over of the West Indies innings, the last ball before lunch break. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery that drifted across and drew Hope into the drive. The ball turned back in to beat the inside edge and clip the top of the off-stump. The spinner required just eight deliveries to bag his first wicket in the Test match.Watch the video below:Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav is playing in only his 14th Test, his first red-ball game for Team India after October 2024, when he played against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The 30-year-old has been rewarded for his exploits with the ball in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. The UP-born cricketer emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in the continental tournament, including a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the final as the Men in Blue lifted their ninth trophy.Kuldeep Yadav joins Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the wickets column as India stay in command against the West IndiesKuldeep Yadav joined Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the wickets tally to ensure India stay on top of the West Indies after the opening session in the series opener. Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker with three scalps, including wickets of opening batter Tangerine Chanderpaul (0), Alick Athanaze (12), and Brandon King (13). Meanwhile, Bumrah removed opener Campbell for eight runs.At Lunch on Day 1, the tourists were 90/5 after 23.2 overs, with skipper Roston Chase (22 off 35) at the crease.For the unversed, the West Indies have not won a Test match in India since 1994/95. They are yet to register a win in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. On the other hand, the Shubman Gill-led side is riding high on confidence after a spirited 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series in England earlier this year.Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.