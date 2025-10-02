Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Shai Hope with a peach at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 02, 2025 11:52 IST
India Test Headshots Session - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav is playing his first Test after 11.5 months. [Getty Images]

Kuldeep Yadav continued his brilliant form on his return to Tests on Day 1 of the series opener between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The left-arm wrist-spinner cleaned up Shai Hope for 26 (36) as the visitors lost half their side for 90.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 24th over of the West Indies innings, the last ball before lunch break. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery that drifted across and drew Hope into the drive. The ball turned back in to beat the inside edge and clip the top of the off-stump. The spinner required just eight deliveries to bag his first wicket in the Test match.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav is playing in only his 14th Test, his first red-ball game for Team India after October 2024, when he played against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The 30-year-old has been rewarded for his exploits with the ball in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. The UP-born cricketer emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in the continental tournament, including a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the final as the Men in Blue lifted their ninth trophy.

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav joins Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the wickets column as India stay in command against the West Indies

Kuldeep Yadav joined Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the wickets tally to ensure India stay on top of the West Indies after the opening session in the series opener. Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker with three scalps, including wickets of opening batter Tangerine Chanderpaul (0), Alick Athanaze (12), and Brandon King (13). Meanwhile, Bumrah removed opener Campbell for eight runs.

Ad

At Lunch on Day 1, the tourists were 90/5 after 23.2 overs, with skipper Roston Chase (22 off 35) at the crease.

For the unversed, the West Indies have not won a Test match in India since 1994/95. They are yet to register a win in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. On the other hand, the Shubman Gill-led side is riding high on confidence after a spirited 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series in England earlier this year.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications