Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Alick Athanaze for 41 as he tries to go for a big hit in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:15 IST
India Test Headshots Session - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav trapped Alick Athanaze with a tossed-up delivery. [Getty Images]

Kuldeep Yadav opened his wicket tally by dismissing Alick Athanaze on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. Athanaze departed for 41 runs on the next ball he faced after being hit on the helmet by Jasprit Bumrah, as the tourists lost their third wicket for 106.

The dismissal came in the 33rd over of the West Indies’ first innings. Kuldeep bowled a tossed-up delivery on off, and Athanaze fell in the trap. The left-hander went for a big slog-sweep, and the ball dipped onto him, and there was no height. Ravindra Jadeja safely pouched it at mid-wicket.

Watch Kuldeep Yadav's first wicket below:

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav impress after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in IND vs WI 2nd Test

A clinical bowling display from Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav helped India dominate the West Indies in the second Test on Day 2. Jadeja took three wickets, including John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and skipper Roston Chase.

At the time of writing, WI were 107/4 after 34 overs, with Shai Hope and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach at the crease.

Batting first, India declared at 518/5 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 175 runs off 258 balls, in an innings laced with 22 boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 129 off 196 deliveries with the help of two sixes and 16 boundaries.

Sai Sudharsan missed out on a well-deserved century, managing 87 off 165 balls. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, and KL Rahul contributed 44, 43, and 38, respectively. Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets for the tourists.

The hosts are leading the two-match series against the West Indies by 1-0, thanks to an innings and 140-run victory in the first game in Ahmedabad. A series win would help them continue their 100 percent win record against WI since 2002. The Men in Blue haven't lost a single Test at home against WI since the 1994/95 series.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
bell-icon Manage notifications