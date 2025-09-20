  • home icon
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Oman captain to break 56-run partnership in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 clash [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 20, 2025 00:42 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Team India's ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the much-needed breakthrough in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on Friday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The left-arm leg-spinner had opposition skipper Jatinder Singh chopping onto the stumps, breaking the 56-run stand.

The dismissal occurred in the ninth over of the innings as Suryakumar Yadav brought on Kuldeep for his second. The 30-year-old seemingly bowled a slider as Jatinder shaped to pull. However, the ball cannoned off the edge of the stump. A couple of balls before, Kuldeep had compelled Suryakumar to take the review following the lbw shout. It proved to be unsuccessful, and the Oman captain stayed on.

Watch the video below:

The Kanpur-born cricketer had been outstanding in the first two matches. He took seven wickets combined against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, thereby storming into the playoffs.

Oman restrict Team India to 188 after losing the toss in Abu Dhabi

Sanju Samson top-scored for India. (Credits: Getty)
Sanju Samson top-scored for India. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the toss had gone in favour of Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who opted to bat first. He cited the need to give their batters some time in the middle after the bowlers made short work of Pakistan and the UAE. Shubman Gill was dismissed early with a full delivery from Shah Faisal. However, Abhishek Sharma continued his ominous form by blazing 38 off only 15 deliveries, laced with five fours and a couple of sixes.

Sanju Samson, who batted for the first time in this tournament, top-scored for the Men in Blue with 56 off 45 deliveries. Tilak Varma chipped in with 29 off 18 deliveries, while Axar Patel clattered 26 off 13 balls. Harshit Rana, who had replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the line-up, finished the innings off with a six, propelling their side to 188 in 20 overs. But Suryakumar Yadav strangely didn't come out to bat.

In the end, it proved to be enough as India won by 21 runs.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

