Kuldeep Yadav dismisses struggling Hussain Talat with a flighted delivery in IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match

Team India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the better of Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours match between the two sides in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue won the toss and chose to field first.Talat walked out to bat at No. 4 when Pakistan were 93/2 in 10.3 overs. However, he failed to deliver an impactful performance, scoring just 10 runs off 11 deliveries. The southpaw perished in the 14th over while playing the reverse sweep.On the first ball of the over, Kuldeep dished out a flighted delivery, Talat went for an attacking shot but failed to execute it well. The ball took the top edge, and Varun Chakaravarthy completed a simple catch at short third-man.Here's a video of Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal:Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan notched up a half-century, helping his team off to an impressive start. He finished with 58 runs off 45 balls. At the time of writing, the side are 129/4 after 17 overs.Kuldeep Yadav becomes the joint-highest wicket-taker in 2025 Asia Cup with Hussain Talat's dismissalKuldeep Yadav has shown tremendous bowling form in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The crafty spinner kicked off the tournament with a stunning four-wicket haul against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The 30-year-old followed it up with another impactful spell, registering figures of 4-0-18-3 in the group stage match against Pakistan. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in both games.Kuldeep bowled a tidy spell in the Super Fours match against Pakistan as well, finishing with a spell of 4-0-31-1. Notably, he is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the edition. He has picked up nine scalps across four innings at an economy rate of 6.07.Meanwhile, India are currently unbeaten in the 2025 Asia Cup. They came into the Super Fours with three back-to-back wins against the UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage.Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a seven-wicket loss to India in the group stage and claimed victories over Oman and the UAE.