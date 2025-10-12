Kuldeep Yadav gets 3rd wicket in 4 overs to dismiss Justin Greaves for 18 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav ran through the West Indies middle order on Day 3 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 12. The bowler claimed three wickets in the space of four overs, notching the fourth scalp of his innings after dismissing Justin Greaves for 18 in the first session to keep the collapse going.

Kuldeep Yadav was chosen by skipper Shubman Gill to kickstart the day from one end, and the spinner bore rewards soon enough. The left-arm bowler outfoxed Shai Hope with a delivery that kept straight to castle him, before going on to trap Tevin Imlach LBW in his next over.

The rampage continued as Justin Greaves attempted an ill-fated reverse sweep off the second delivery of Kuldeep Yadav's 19th over of the innings. The right-handed batter could not make any contact with the ball that turned back in and struck him right in front of the stumps. Greaves did not even think about a review or consult with his partner after being adjudged LBW by the umpire. Have a look at the dismissal, courtesy of the poor shot selection, right here:

West Indies were reduced to 175-8 after Greaves' dismissal as part of the staggering collapse from 106-2 on Day 2.

Kuldeep Yadav narrowly struck for the fourth time in five overs to complete his five-wicket haul, but wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel lost track of the ball that lobbed up from Anderson Phillip's sweep shot attempt.

Kuldeep Yadav's figures read 4-65 after 21 overs in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

The ace spinner marked his return to the Test playing XI for the first time in almost a year during India's win by an innings and 140 runs against the Men in Maroon in the series opener in Ahmedabad. He had made a strong impression with four wickets, including a sublime delivery to castle Shai Hope.

He has been the pick of the bowlers in the second Test so far, and is on the hunt for his fifth five-wicket haul, and first since January 2024.

At the time of writing, the West Indies are placed at 183-8 after 60 overs, trailing by 335 runs. The visitors are still considerably far from avoiding the follow-on as well at this stage.

