Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Parvez Emon in his first over to provide vital breakthrough in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav came through for the side in the very first over of his spell to dismiss Parvez Emon for 21 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue were on the lookout to claw their way back into the contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The wrist spinner was introduced into the attack after the power play as Bangladesh got off to a solid start while attempting to chase the 169-run target. Emon attempted to unsettle the left-arm spinner with a sweep up front, and tried to replicate the shot off the next delivery as well. However, the left-handed batter could not find the middle of the bat, and instead top-edged it to Abhishek Sharma at deep square leg for a comfortable catch. The youngster, who spent considerable time working on his catching after his double spill against Pakistan recently, made no mistake. Have a look at the dismissal right here: Kuldeep Yadav conceded only five runs off his first over, offering India the much-needed breathing space after being put under pressure for the majority of the powerplay. Axar Patel strikes right after Kuldeep Yadav to dismiss Towhid Hridoy in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Spin in the middle overs is playing a massive role in helping India claw their way back into the contest. A couple of overs after Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Parvez Emon, left-arm spinner Axar Patel also stepped up with the dismissal of Towhid Hridoy. The right-handed batter attempted to take on the bowler, but could not clear the fielder at long-on, departing after scoring just seven runs. Abhishek Sharma bagged yet another catch to continue his memorable outing with the bat, and on the field. At the time of writing, Bangladesh are placed at 65-3 at the halfway mark of the run chase.