Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery goes the other way to castle Mitchell Starc for first wicket in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Kuldeep Yadav bagged his first wicket by dismissing Mitchell Starc for a single-digit score in the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The left-arm wrist-spinner cleaned up the left-hander with a ripper, leaving everyone in awe of his brilliance.The dismissal came in the 39th over of Australia’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery that landed in a good length area and skidded off the pitch. Starc stayed back to defend, expecting the ball to move towards the other side, but was beaten on the inside edge as the ball crashed into the leg-stump.Watch the video below:Notably, Kuldeep Yadav is playing his first ODI of the three-match series in Australia. The ace spinner made it to the playing XI after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to an injury. The in-form spinner has been part of the five-match T20I series Down Under.Kuldeep Yadav joins the act as India dominate Australia in the third ODIKuldeep Yadav joined the wickets tally as India continued their dominance over Australia in the third ODI. The Aussies have suffered a mini collapse after losing Alex Carey in the 34th over. They lost four quick wickets by adding just 18 runs.At the time of writing, Australia were 216/7 after 42 overs, with Cooper Connolly and Nathan Ellis at the crease. The Men in Blue would be keen to prevent the hosts from playing the full 50 overs. A win would help the Shubman Gill-led side register a consolation victory in the series. Virat Kohli, in particular, would be hoping to return to form after perishing for two consecutive ducks in the first two games.On the other hand, Connolly would be keen to help his side reach a fighting total, having scored a half-century in the previous game.Notably, Mitchell Marsh and company have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They won the first ODI by seven wickets via the DLS method in Perth before a narrow two-wicket win in the third game in Adelaide.The two teams will next lock horns in a five-match T20I series, starting in Canberra on October 29.Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.