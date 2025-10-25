Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery goes the other way to castle Mitchell Starc for first wicket in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:06 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Mitchell Starc for 2 in 3rd ODI. [Getty Images]

Kuldeep Yadav bagged his first wicket by dismissing Mitchell Starc for a single-digit score in the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The left-arm wrist-spinner cleaned up the left-hander with a ripper, leaving everyone in awe of his brilliance.

The dismissal came in the 39th over of Australia’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery that landed in a good length area and skidded off the pitch. Starc stayed back to defend, expecting the ball to move towards the other side, but was beaten on the inside edge as the ball crashed into the leg-stump.

Watch the video below:

also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav is playing his first ODI of the three-match series in Australia. The ace spinner made it to the playing XI after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to an injury. The in-form spinner has been part of the five-match T20I series Down Under.

Kuldeep Yadav joins the act as India dominate Australia in the third ODI

Kuldeep Yadav joined the wickets tally as India continued their dominance over Australia in the third ODI. The Aussies have suffered a mini collapse after losing Alex Carey in the 34th over. They lost four quick wickets by adding just 18 runs.

At the time of writing, Australia were 216/7 after 42 overs, with Cooper Connolly and Nathan Ellis at the crease. The Men in Blue would be keen to prevent the hosts from playing the full 50 overs. A win would help the Shubman Gill-led side register a consolation victory in the series. Virat Kohli, in particular, would be hoping to return to form after perishing for two consecutive ducks in the first two games.

On the other hand, Connolly would be keen to help his side reach a fighting total, having scored a half-century in the previous game.

Notably, Mitchell Marsh and company have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They won the first ODI by seven wickets via the DLS method in Perth before a narrow two-wicket win in the third game in Adelaide.

The two teams will next lock horns in a five-match T20I series, starting in Canberra on October 29.

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

About the author
James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

