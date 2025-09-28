Kuldeep Yadav strikes to dismiss out-of-form Saim Ayub for 14 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Saim Ayub in the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The left-arm wrist spinner dismissed Ayub for 14 as the Men in Blue reduced the Men in Green to 113/2. The Pakistan batter finished the tournament with just 37 runs in seven innings, including four ducks.The dismissal came in the 13th over of Pakistan’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a length ball outside off, and there was bounce on offer. Ayub failed to keep the ball down, and Jasprit Bumrah completed a low catch at backward point.Watch the video below:Kuldeep Yadav has been the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 event. This was his 14th wicket in his seventh outing.Spinners create a web for Pakistan batters as India fight back in Asia Cup 2025 finalSpinners Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel spun a web for Pakistan batters as India fought back in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Apart from Saim Ayub, he also dismissed skipper Salman Agha for just eight runs.Earlier, World No.1 T20I-ranked bowler Varun provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Sahibzada Farhan following the latter’s half-century. The leg-spinner also dismissed the other opener, Fakhar Zaman, who perished for 46 off 35 balls. Meanwhile, Axar dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and Hussain Talat for 0 and 1, respectively.At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 133/6 after 16.1 overs, with Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf at the crease.Defending champions, India, have beaten Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025. They chased down 172 against Pakistan in their last match, winning the game by six wickets with seven balls to spare. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament, having won six matches on the trot, including a Super Over win against Sri Lanka in the previous game. They are now in search of their ninth title in the continental tournament.Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final live score and updates here.