Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice in two balls to leave Pakistan reeling at 64-6 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered a double blow in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 fixture between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Coming on to bowl in the 13th over, he struck twice in two balls to further pile the misery on Pakistan.On the fourth ball, he first dismissed Hasan Nawaz for five runs off seven balls. It was a tossed-up delivery that Hasan miscued while trying to play a slog-sweep. It was a top-edge that Axar Patel caught easily.On the very next ball, Kuldeep Yadav picked up another wicket. He trapped Mohammad Nawaz right in front as the batter was adjudged LBW. While he opted for a review, the ball tracker suggested that the delivery would have crashed into the leg stump. Mohammad Nawaz was thus sent packing for a first-ball duck.Watch the video of both dismissals below: As a result, Pakistan were left reeling at 64/6 inside 13 overs after deciding to bat first. They were already four down with just 49 runs on the board and needed a partnership. However, Kuldeep's double strike only made matters worse for the Men In Green. While he missed out on a hat-trick, he inflicted more than enough damage.He has carried his brilliant form from the previous game against the UAE into this clash as well.Kuldeep Yadav set up India's win against the UAE in Asia Cup 2025India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a bang in their first game against the UAE. They registered a resounding nine-wicket win in what was a one-sided affair. The Men In Blue dominated from start to finish, giving the UAE no chance whatsoever.It was Kuldeep Yadav who set up the stunning victory with his magnificent spell. Bowling first after winning the toss, India skittled their opponents out for a paltry total of 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep was the wrecker-in-chief, as he returned figures of 4/7 from 2.1 overs.He claimed the wickets of Rahul Chopra, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Waseem, and Haider Ali. While the wrists-spinner warmed the bench throughout India's recently concluded five-match away Test series in England, he made an impact right away in the Asia Cup 2025.He has played 41 matches and has bagged 73 wickets at an average of 13.39 and an economy rate of 6.72 (before the ongoing game against Pakistan).